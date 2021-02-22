Woman Charged With Allegedly Attempting to Set Husband’s Bed on Fire

A Burbank woman was arrested by Burbank Police on Saturday night, February 20 around 9:15 pm after officers allege that she tried to kill her husband by burning him alive on his bed.

Police identified the woman as 51-year-old Maria Guadalupe Urena-Escamilla. When officers arrived on the scene in the 1900 block of W. Victory, they found what they described as a frantic male outside of the residence. They later found out that the suspect and victim were married and been involved in a domestic dispute at which time the suspect used a flammable device and reportedly lit the bed on fire while the victim was laying on the bed.

Burbank fire was dispatched at 9:15 pm for the fire, which was reportedly now out. The fire did not spread beyond the residence. Both the husband and a minor child inside, who was not directly involved, were not injured in the incident.

Urena-Escamilla is scheduled to appear in court for arraignment on February 23, after being booked on one count of attempted murder.