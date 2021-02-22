Woman Charged With Allegedly Attempting to Set Husband’s Bed on Fire

A Burbank woman was arrested by Burbank Police on Saturday night, February 20 around 9:15 pm after officers allege that she tried to kill her husband by burning him alive on his bed.
Police identified the woman as 51-year-old Maria Guadalupe Urena-Escamilla. When officers arrived on the scene in the 1900 block of W. Victory, they found what they described as a frantic male outside of the residence. They later found out that the suspect and victim were married and been involved in a domestic dispute at which time the suspect used a flammable device and reportedly lit the bed on fire while the victim was laying on the bed.
Burbank fire was dispatched at 9:15 pm for the fire, which was reportedly now out. The fire did not spread beyond the residence. Both the husband and a minor child inside, who was not directly involved, were not injured in the incident.
Urena-Escamilla is scheduled to appear in court for arraignment on February 23, after being booked on one count of attempted murder.
The minor child was not even there you should get the facts straight before you misrepresent
Editor’s Note: Here is EXACTLY what the Burbank Police release said, “There was a minor child inside the residence at the time of the incident. The minor did not sustain any injuries and was not directly involved in the incident.”
Please refer to their document here:
https://www.burbankpd.org/assets/1/16/Burbank_PD_News_Release_-_Domestic_Dispute_Leads_To_Attempt_Murder_Arrest.pdf
We stand by the story and the facts given us bu the police.