Woman Charged With Attempted Murder in Stabbing Near Vickroy Park

A Burbank woman has been charged by Burbank police with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing a man at a residence in Burbank Thursday morning, March 21, at about 11:30 am.

An officer working in the area first saw 33-year-old Michelle Chicco, a resident of Burbank, chasing a man covered in blood with a knife in her hand down the street, where he wound up at Vickroy Park. The officer immediately intervened and ordered the two individuals to stop. The officer detained both subjects without further incident

According to Sgt. Stephen Turner of the Burbank Police Department, “The investigation revealed a confrontation between the male and female took place at a residence in the area. During the altercation, the female stabbed the male victim several times with a knife. The female chased the male out of the house and into the street near the park, where they were detained by the officer.”

Police believe the stabbing stemmed from a domestic incident. Police did not say what the relationship was between the suspect and the victim.

Police immediately called for two paramedic units to come to the scene. However, it was determined that there was only one victim, who was transported to a local trauma facility for surgery. He is listed in serious but stable condition and is expected to survive..

Police recovered what they called “A large bloody knife” at the scene.

Chicco was booked for attempted murder and is being held on $1,000,000 bail. She is due to appear in court on Monday, March 25, 2024. Formal charges are pending review by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.