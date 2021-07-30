Woman Employee Murdered at Burbank Retirement Center on Grismer

Burbank police and paramedics were dispatched to Burbank Retirement Villa located at 1911 Grismer at 8:03 am Friday morning for a report of attempted murder.

Upon arriving, officers found a woman in her 20’s with stab wounds to her neck and arms. The suspect had fled the scene and was last seen running northbound on Grismer. The woman was an employee of the senior assisted living facility. which is run by Le Bleu Chateau located across the street.

Within minutes, officers spotted a man matching the suspect’s description at Dartmouth and Fifth St. According to a release issued by the Burbank Police Department, “The male refused to comply with officers’ direction, swinging the knife at them.”

Officers were finally able to catch the man and take him to the ground at Glenoaks and Dartmouth and had him in custody at 8:09 am. Witnesses were able to identify the man as the suspect. Police at the scene were able to recover two knives as evidence.

Paramedics transported the victim to a Level 1 Trauma Center but she was pronounced deceased. Her name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

Police say that the victim and suspect knew each other and this is not a random act of violence with the suspect being recently terminated from the facility.

According to a website, the facility, run by Le Bleu Chateau is a senior housing facility that offers a wide range of services and amenities to meet the needs of its residents. The staff is committed to meeting the needs of those with memory impairments and provides specific activities for those individuals.

Bail is set at $2,000,000. The suspect, who the police have not identified, is due to appear in court on Monday morning.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Burbank Police Department Investigations Division at (818) 238-3210.