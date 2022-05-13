Women’s Rights March Saturday Hosted by MAEVE Burbank

A Burbank Women’s Rights March is happening Saturday, May 14th, and is organized by the MAEVE group of Burbank in response to the possibility of Roe vs. Wade being overturned. The march will take place on the Chandler Bike Path starting at Mariposa st at 10:30 am, while the route leads to Buena List st and back to Mariposa.

MAEVE is a national non-profit organization of mothers who support and empower each other and the community. There is a Burbank chapter comprised of over 170 members and it is their first time organizing a women’s march in Burbank. While there will be a march happening in Downtown Los Angeles, the mom group wanted to host a family friendly version right here in Burbank. “Our March is open to everyone who wants to join in,” said MAEVE Burbank President, Kathryn Kennedy.

The march is organized by Kennedy and MAEVE member, Jess Stamen, who have also been hosting sign making playdates the week before the march. Their last sign making playdate is from 3:30-5:00 pm on Friday, May 13th at McCambridge Park. They will have all the supplies to make signs so anyone is free to drop in and get creative.

At the march, pinwheels and bubbles will be supplied to the kids to make it a fun family-friendly march through Burbank. The organization has been in contact with the city and police department and will be making sure to not block the right of way on the path during the march.

For more information you can visit their Facebook event page HERE