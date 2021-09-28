Wonder Woman to Join Batman as a Burbank Statue

Marking the 80th anniversary of Wonder Woman, DC, Warner Bros. Global Brands and Experiences and WarnerMedia have partnered with Visit Burbank and the City of Burbank to unveil a statue of the Super Hero in Burbank sometime in 2022.

This statue of Wonder Woman is part of the “Believe in Wonder” campaign honoring the legacy of Wonder Woman and the character’s impact across comics, film, and television with a stunning lineup of publishing pieces, partnerships, special releases and initiatives, including Wonder Woman’s induction to the Comic-Con Hall of Fame.

“The City is excited to celebrate the 80-year history and influence of Wonder Woman by bringing this new art piece into the community. The statue will help spotlight Burbank as a leading tourist destination and will exemplify the City’s status as the Media Capital of the World,” said Mayor Bob Frutos. The Wonder Woman statue, funded by Visit Burbank, will be the second DC Super Hero statue in the City of Burbank, following the Batman statue which was unveiled in November of 2020. Additional details about the Wonder Woman statue and its location are to follow.