Wrapix Imaging Unveils the 2022 Pink Burbank Police Cruiser for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

On Tuesday morning, Wrapix Imaging unveiled the 2022 pink Burbank Police cruiser in support breast cancer awareness month. The wrap was donated by Wrapix in support of the Burbank Police Department and City of Hope.

Wrapix Imaging was filled with city officials and Burbank police officers arriving with pink police patches on their uniforms this past Tuesday, October 4th for the reveal of the police cruiser. Chief of Police Michael Albanese introduced Wrapix Imaging owner, Adam Sumner, and thanked him for generously donating the wrap on the vehicle. Albanese lost his mother to breast cancer and was thankful to Sumner and his team for putting this together. “Breast cancer has impacted many families and lives. Many of us have had loved ones devastated by this disease and the pink cruiser and pink patch is just a visual reminder that the Department supports this campaign of awareness and good health,” said Albanese

(Photo by Ross A Benson)

Sumner and his team have been working with the department on the pink project since 2018. “Our family has seen the effects that breast cancer has not only on individuals but everyone in the family. This is the 4th wrap we have had the honor to donate to the Burbank police department and the City of Hope Foundation,” said Sumner. “We love what we do and we hope a fun eye-catching wrap will help encourage and remind people the importance of getting checkups for early detection.”

Wrapix Imaging specializes in wide format printing, custom vehicle wraps and fleet branding. The business has been in Burbank for 15 years and started in the back of Sumner’s dad’s shop before moving into the 202 W Palm Ave. location they are in today. “Family is the foundation of what Wrapix Imaging has been built around. We understand the importance of family and the time that we spend with them. If this wrap can help even just one family spend some more time together than the time spent on this wrap was more than worth it,” added Sumner.

(Photo by Ross A Benson)

Sumner and the Wrapix team pulled off the car cover to unveil the new pink vehicle with a light to dark pink ombre and finished off with a sparkle that hits the sun so beautifully. Detective Karissa Peltier worked with Wrapix to organize the wrap for the department this year. “I love this design,” said Peltier. “Wrapix designed the idea and all I wanted to add was sparkle-and boy was sparkle added!”

Mayor Jess Talamantes came up and said a few words on behalf of the City of Burbank to thank Sumner and commend him on raising the bar every year on the build. Senator Anthony Portantino, Councilmember Sharon Springer, Councilmember Nick Schultz, City Manager Justin Hess, and Burbank Police captains and sergeants were all in attendance as well.

The pink police cruiser will be used through the month of October and can be seen at community events around the city and driven by the Community Resources Officers as their main source of transportation. You can also see the the vehicle parked in front of the Burbank Police station at 200 N. 3rd st. when not in use.