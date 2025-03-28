Wrestling from Burbank Announces SOLD OUT “Go for Gold” Event and Results

Wrestling from Burbank (WFB) proudly hosted its highly anticipated “Go for Gold” event on Sunday, March 23, 2025, at Steel Bird Studios. The venue reached standing room only with a sold-out crowd eager to witness an unforgettable night of professional wrestling and the crowning of the first-ever WFB Champion.

The evening featured seven action-packed matches, culminating in a thrilling battle royal main event. To the audience’s surprise, WWE legend and WFB President Gangrel not only introduced the final match but declared himself a contender for the championship. After an intense showdown, Gangrel was eliminated, leaving Shiloh and Snypes to fight for the title. In the end, Snypes emerged victorious.

Despite his own elimination, Gangrel graciously presented the championship belt to Snypes, marking a historic moment for Southern California wrestling.

Wrestling from Burbank is dedicated to delivering high-quality, family-friendly wrestling events across the Burbank and greater Los Angeles area. The organization focuses on compelling storytelling, jaw-dropping performances, and community engagement. In December, WFB donated toys to Home Again Los Angeles, a nonprofit supporting local homeless families.

WFB is owned and operated by Joey Gaytan, also known as TMD, a professional wrestler and promoter with over 14 years of experience in the industry.

Special thanks to our amazing sponsors and partners:

Romik Hacobian with Media City Design and Consulting, Açaí Republic, World Empanadas, Steel Bird Studios, and Trojan Collectibles.

We’re incredibly grateful to all the fans and participants who made “Go for Gold” a huge success. The energy in the arena was electric, and we can’t wait to bring more thrilling events your way.

Join us for our next event, “RED, FIGHT & BLUE,” on Sunday, July 6, 2025!

Visit us online: www.wrestlingfromburbank.com