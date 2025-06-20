Wrestling From Burbank Returns with “Red Fight and Blue” – Live July 6 at Steelbird Studios

Wrestling From Burbank is back for its third unforgettable event with RED FIGHT AND BLUE, taking place Sunday, July 6 at 6:00 PM (doors open at 5:00 PM) at Steelbird Studios 1208 West Isabel, Burbank, CA 91506– a dynamic creative space in the heart of Burbank that hosts everything from live events to film productions. Check it out https://www.steelbirdstudio.com/

Fans can expect a night packed with intensity, energy, and family-friendly excitement as seven thrilling matches hit the ring for this summer sensation:

  • Lucha Libre Showdown: High-flyer Diablo Azteca squares off against the mysterious Necrosis Black
  • Women’s Division Grudge Match: Fan-favorite Auntie Hydie takes on her longtime rival PJ Laurier
  • Six-Man Tag Team Chaos: The Rock N Rodeo Express and “Big Toko” Juicy Finau face The Slick Sensations and 7’2” powerhouse Alex Ace, managed by Christian Rosenberg
  • WFB Championship Match: In his toughest defense yet, Snypes puts the title on the line against Sam Knight
  • Spotlight Match: “The Ignorant One” Shiloh Greaves battles the unrelenting El Primohenio
  • Main Event – Lumberjack Match: Journey Fatu, “The Odyssey of Death” and member of the legendary Bloodline family, takes on Charles Thomas Edwards (CTE) in a brutal showdown

This all-ages event promises more than just top-tier wrestling. Attendees will enjoy delicious food, collectible toys, raffle prizes, and community vibes that make WFB a standout in local entertainment.

Tickets are just $20 and available now at www.wrestlingfromburbank.com.

RED FIGHT AND BLUE is proudly supported by a powerhouse lineup of sponsors, including The Law Offices of Adrianos Facchetti, Media City Design, Metropolitan Culinary Services, World Empanadas, Trojan Collectibles, and Late Night Dripp.

Whether you’re a lifelong wrestling fan or new to the scene, Wrestling From Burbank delivers the action, spectacle, and fun that bring the community together. Don’t miss it.

