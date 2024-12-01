Wrestling Preview: Big Things Expected at Burbank

Big things are expected from the Burbank High wrestling team this season.

Coach Jonathon O’Brien has a boys’ team stacked with a number of spots that have multiple competitors.

“Our north star this season is going to be consistency. Do things, big and small, the right way – day in and day out – and we can increase our chance of success. Our programmatic goals are to be team league champions and secondly to try and qualify as many wrestlers for master (or state) as possible,” O’Brien said.

Senior Richard Kalajyan and sophomore Sevak Arakelyan both finished sixth in CIF in their respective weight classes and headline the returners for the boys’ side.

Photo courtesy Jonathon O’Brien

Sophomore Davit Arzumanyan and freshman Evan Der Galstanian are vying to represent the Bulldogs at the 215-pound division.

Junior Albert Airapetian will represent Burbank at 190 pounds and senior Charbel Takli will compete at 175 pounds.

Junior Nail Abdanov and freshman David Terjnanian are looking to compete at 165 pounds.

Three juniors are vying to represent their school in the 157-pound division with Gabriel Varliyan, Logan Pinheiro and Avo Taschian.

Kalajyan, who is the boys’ team captain, will compete at 150 with fellow senior George Sahakyan and freshman Gevork Kabakchuzyan waiting in the wings.

Arakelyan, sophomore Arman Martirosyan and freshman Tigran Avanesian will vye to represent Burbank at 144 pounds.

Burbank is deep at 138 pounds, led by junior Jayden De La Rosa. Freshman Arman Gadimyan, junior Narek Danielian and freshman Alex Gamanian are also looking to compete at that weight division.

Junior Tyler Huo, freshmen Arayik Vardanyan and Andrew De La Rosa, as well as a sophomore Rowan Kibbee will compete at 132 pounds.

Senior Nathan Hinojosa and freshman Alex Pereira are looking to compete at 126 pounds.

Sophomore Matthew Martinez and freshman Emil Shamirian are vying to compete at 120 pounds.

Freshman Erwin Bedrician looks to be Burbank’s competitor at 113 pounds.

Sophomore Kevin Krikor and freshman Kaiden Takeuthi are vying to compete at 106 pounds.

Burbank has seven girls competing.

Seniors Isabelle Ruiz (155 pounds) and Heidi Palacios (170) lead the group that also includes freshmen Erika Sarkisian and Dallas Desai (100 pounds), sophomore Austin Desai (110 pounds), freshman Isabella Vartiyan (125 pounds) and freshman Natali Sarukhanyan (155 pounds).