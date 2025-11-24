Wrestling Preview: Burbank Ready For Another Big Season

The Bulldogs are thinking big about the season and believe it's going to be better than the previous campaign.

By Rick Assad

It’s the fourth season of Burbank High wrestling and during the first three seasons the program has accumulated a considerable amount of hardware and recognition.

Senior Jayden De La Rosa is currently ranked 13th in the state at 150 pounds and is hoping to be the program’s first-ever state qualifier.

Junior Sevak Arakeleyan is another Masters/state hopeful at 157 pounds and senior Albert Airapetian is likewise gunning for those accolades at 215 pounds.

Arakeleyan and Airapetian had several wins and they numbered 28 for Arakeleyan and 26 for Airepetian.

Jonathon O’Brien is the Burbank head coach and is ably assisted by Romney De La Rosa and Josue Aguilar.

O’Brien talked about what the goals are this season.

“The team goal is to repeat as Rio Hondo League champion and CIF Southern Section Division V dual team champs,” he said. “Last season we lost to Pacifica in the quarterfinals by two matches out of 14 and they went on to win the whole thing. Of the 14 wrestlers we had in that lineup last year, 12 have returned.”

O’Brien is also pleased that the number of girls in the program have more than doubled since 2024.

“The most exciting development is that the girls’ team has exploded in size, jumping from five to 12,” he said. “Their fearless leader will be junior Austin Desai, a captain who lost in the blood round of the CIF Southern Section [round that determines if you go to Masters] last year but is poised for a triumphant return this year at the 110-pound weight class.”

O’Brien then added: “The other returners hoping for Masters glory are sophomore Erika Sarkisian [110 pounds] and sophomore Natali Sarkuhanyan [155 pounds],” he said.

The rest of the boys’ squad includes freshman Nicholas Rostomyan at 106 pounds and freshman Roni Manas at 106 pounds.

At 113 pounds, there are sophomore Kaiden Takeuthi and freshman Artur Babayan.

Junior Kevin Krikor will compete at 120 pounds as will sophomore Erwin Bedrcian and freshman Simon Kirakosian.

Sophomore Alex Pereira and freshman Christiano Zambrano will wrestle at 126 pounds.

At 132 pounds, senior Tyler Huo and sophomore Emmanuel Yegaran will see action.

Sophomore Arayik Vardanyan and sophomore David Ayvazyan will wrestle at 138 pounds while freshmen Daniel Vartanian and freshman Martin Zakianyan will likewise tangle at 138 pounds.

Junior Arman Martisoyan and sophomore Gevork Kabakchuzyan will wrestle at 144 pounds.

Junior Artem Akimov, sophomore David Terjnanian and freshman Matthew Chirinian will wrestle at 150 pounds.

At 157 pounds, sophomore Hovhannes Mkoyan, freshman Enrique Shajanian and freshman Michael Hayrapetyan will compete.

Senior Ronel Hakoupian and freshman Davit Sargsyan and freshman Armen Simonian will wrestle at 165 pounds.

At 175 pounds, senior Thomas Adzhemyan, junior David Antanseyan and freshman Martin Aghabadyan will tussle.

Junior Andre Takhmasian and freshman Calvin Aghanian will wrestle at 190 pounds and at 215 pounds sophomore Logan Rodriguez will be on the front line.

Sophomore Evan Der Galstanian will see action at 285 pounds.

These are the girls on the team and include freshman Katerina Onofriichuk at 100 pounds and freshman Nikki Trujillo at 100 pounds.

Freshman Zoe Gomez will compete at 110 pounds, sophomore Bettina Shamiryan at 115 pounds, freshman Madison Ries at 115 pounds and freshman Sophia Sirakanian at 115 pounds.

Freshman Sinned Arguelles will wrestle at 125 pounds and sophomore Lili Movesyan will compete at 130 pounds. Freshman Natalie Avadian will wrestle at 145 pounds.