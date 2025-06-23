YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles Launches Center for Community Well-Being, Expands Mission Beyond Fitness

The YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles has announced a bold new chapter in its nearly 145-year legacy with the launch of the Center for Community Well-Being, reaffirming its mission to address critical challenges affecting the health and stability of Los Angeles communities.

More than just a place for swim lessons and workouts, the LA Y’s transformation deepens its role as a vital hub for social support, economic empowerment, and community connection. By addressing issues such as social isolation, economic instability, and disaster relief, the Y aims to serve not only as a “swim and gym,” but also as a comprehensive force for regional equity and resilience.

“As the Center for Community Well-Being, the LA Y serves as a swim and gym and so much more,” said Victor Dominguez, President and CEO of the YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles. “We are expanding our commitment to responding to urgent community needs, from offering emergency support during wildfires to leading initiatives for foster youth and providing services for the region’s most vulnerable. The goal is to build a healthier, stronger, and more equitable Los Angeles where everyone belongs.”

(Photo by Ross A Benson)

The initiative builds upon the YMCA’s long-standing programs in job training, leadership development, and youth mentorship, while broadening its reach to include crisis response, mental health resources, and wraparound services for those in need.

This reimagined vision positions the LA Y as a model for community-based well-being, uniting physical, emotional, and social health under one inclusive mission. Through this evolution, the YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles continues to grow as a trusted institution for opportunity, support, and belonging in Southern California.