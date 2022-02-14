“Young at Heart” Concert Brings Love and Music to Burbank’s Seniors

Love filled the air this past Friday with the “Young at Heart” concert at the Joslyn Adult Center. On February 11th, the Rotary Club of Burbank Sunrise sponsored an event where performers, Rat Pack Ricky and World Class Elvis impersonator, Larry Sanders, took the stage and brought music to Burbank’s seniors.

Rat Pack Ricky hand a Rose to a guest in the audance. (Photo by © Ross A Benson)

About 130 seniors filled the Joslyn Adult Center in honor of Valentine’s Day where the afternoon was spent with music, goodie bags, and prizes. “We chose this event because many seniors have felt isolated during the pandemic and have wanted to do something fun,” said Rotary Club of Burbank Sunrise Secretary, Janice Lowers. While many seniors are without partners or family, the holidays can be a difficult time. Events are usually geared towards children, so the Rotary Club sponsored the event to bring love and music to the senior community.

The performers of the afternoon were Ricky Medlin of Rat Pack Ricky and Elvis impersonator, Larry Sanders. “The guests were happy and comforted with the songs that they know so well from the ’50s and ’60s. The performers engaged the guests as well,” said Bernadette Stacy, the Burbank Sunrise Rotary President. During the performance, Medlin handed out long-stemmed red roses to some ladies in the audience while Sanders also handed out roses, teddy bears, and scarves.

Overall the event at the Joslyn Adult Center was a huge success and brought back so many good memories for the guests in attendance. “It was so well received, we may consider doing something like this annually,” added Lowers. For more information on upcoming events and classes happening at the center, visit the city’s website here: https://www.burbankca.gov/web/parks-recreation/adults-55.