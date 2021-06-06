Young Burbank Softball Team Outlasted by Santa Clara

If there is one that the Burbank High softball team can take from its CIF Southern Section Division 5 second-round contest against Santa Clara High of Oxnard, it is that the Bulldogs can use this as a learning experience.

Burbank hung tough for a while, but was eventually ousted by the Saints 7-3 at Maxim Park.



“We are only losing one senior. We have a lot of sophomores, freshmen coming back. The fact that we were able to make it through to round two in CIF is a good indication for next year. They’ll have the experience to hopefully get us further down CIF next year.

The game was moved to Maxim Park from Burbank’s main home of Mc Cambridge Park due to youth sports using Mc Cambridge on Saturday.

( Photo by Ross A Benson)



Both teams were engaged in a scoreless battle through three innings. Burbank pitcher Grace Workman allowed just two singles over the first three innings.

The visiting Saints broke through in the fourth inning, as Ariana Gonzalez drew a walk and scored on a bloop double by Yazmin Wiggins.

Burbank fought back with a pair of runs in the bottom half of the inning as Belinda Lujano reached on a bunt single. Samantha Buckley followed with a single to left field. Two batters later Elizabeth Zamora singled both home.

Santa Clara fought back for a pair of runs in the fifth inning thanks to a double from Isabella Nava and a single from Sofia Maldonado.

The Saints added two more runs in the sixth inning as pitcher Mia Guerrero helped her own cause by driving in a pair of runs on a single.

Burbank (11-10) cut the deficit to 5-3 in the bottom of the sixth as Buckley led off with a triple and scored later in the inning when Kara Valencia singled her home.