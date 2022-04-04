Youth Art Expo: “Wild About Art!” This Week

The Youth Art Expo features artwork from Burbank students grades TK -12th at surrounding public and private schools. With the support of more than 100 teachers, over 1,700 total submissions were received. The top 235 pieces were selected to be featured in this year’s show. The Betsy Lueke Creative Arts Center, located at 1100 W. Clark Ave, will host two opening receptions to celebrate the featured student artists with awards ceremonies by grade level. The reception is open to the public and awards will be presented at approximately 6:00pm on both nights.

Grades 6th-12th Reception Thursday, April 7th at 5:30-7:00 pm

Grades TK-5th Reception Friday, April 8th at 5:30-7:00 pm

The exhibit will be available for viewing through April 21, 2022. Please contact the Betsy Lueke Creative Arts Center at 818-238-5397 for gallery hours or visit www.BurbankCA.gov/BLCAC.

While enjoying the Wild About Art! exhibit, viewers may notice an abundance of safari animals throughout the gallery. In an effort to include as many students into this year’s show as possible, each student was encouraged to decorate a safari animal to be displayed in the show. This is a representation of how each student has the ability to blossom with opportunity and encouragement. Thank you to all the students who helped transform the gallery into a vibrant and creative space!

The 2022 Youth Art Expo is co-sponsored by the City of Burbank’s Park and Recreation Department and Fine Arts Federation. The Fine Arts Federation is a non-profit organization that supports the arts in Burbank and continues to provide instrumental support behind the scenes.