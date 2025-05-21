Youth Soccer Athletes Competed And Were Recognized

One hundred and twenty young soccer players from the first grade through eighth grade had a wonderful time.

By Rick Assad

Through tragedy and grief comes healing and hope as the Boys and Girls Club of Burbank and Greater East Valley Athletic Director, Jay Jackson, who passed away last year, but before he did, started a youth soccer program.

After Jackson’s passing, that program’s torch was handed off to Mike Graceffo, who has been a fixture in the city for five decades.

“Unfortunately, tragically, Jay passed away last July. I took over the position of athletic director in August,” said Graceffo, who graduated from Burroughs High and has been a longtime coach at many different levels and has also been inducted into the Burbank Athletic Walk of Fame. “Our CEO Shanna Warren was very adamant that not only do we continue to carry on this program, but that we take it to another level.”

And with the assistance of so many other people it has done just that and more and has also continued Jackson’s vision.

“With the help of our Director of Impact Rashawn Morris, our Curriculum Manager Brandon Baker, and our Athletic Coordinator Justin Waters, we were able to extend the program to 11 of our Boys and Girls Club school sites, eight Burbank elementary sites and three Burbank middle school sites,” Graceffo said.

There were about three or four seasonal matches held at several Burbank Unified School District schools and saw Bret Harte win the elementary school title defeating Jefferson and Luther beating Muir to claim the middle school title.

The match sites included elementary schools Stevenson, Miller, McKinley, Jefferson, Bret Harte, Edison, Roosevelt and Emerson and middle schools John Muir, Dolores Huerta and Luther.

A year-end recognition banquet was held recently as 120 youngsters ranging from first grade through eighth grade enjoyed the festivities.

“I feel the kids got a lot out of this program. They got a sense of belonging, being on a team, school pride and spirit, having fun, teamwork, and learning about good sportsmanship,” stated Graceffo of the youngsters who played soccer this season. “The program culminated with the initial Boys and Girls Club United Soccer banquet. It was held at our Boys and Girls Club last Thursday evening.”

Graceffo then added: “Parents and participants were allowed to attend. We offered Santoro’s sandwiches, pizza, cake, water and soda. Every athlete received a medal and a T-shirt,” he explained. “All participants that attended were introduced and were able to watch a really cool highlight video produced by our Rashawn Morris. We had over 110 people in attendance. It was an unforgettable evening. A great time was had by all.”

Sports is certainly about competition at every level and in the end of the campaign a champion is crowned.

But sports are also something that brings people together and is challenging and fun and, in many instances, can be a learning opportunity for those involved.

Sports is also a healer of sorts as evidenced after natural disasters like the recent wildfires in Southern California, tornadoes in the Midwest and hurricanes in the South.