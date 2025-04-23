Yunomi Handroll Serves Up Delicious Sushi, Japanese Favorites With Efficiency

Yunomi Handroll has been serving up delicious sushi and popular Japanese favorites since opening about ten months ago on Riverside Drive in Toluca Lake.

With a 45 minute maximum per seating, the bar concept sees regular turnover, so waits have not been that bad. A limited but well-thought out menu offers select starters, appetizers, handrolls and a number of hot and cold drinks including tea, sodas, beer and sake.

We’ve been there a few times and enjoy the casual, efficient atmosphere. Of course the food is delicious, so we keep returning. Ceviche and Blue Crab handroll at Yunomi in Toluca Lake. (Photo By Lisa Paredes)

Our favorites include the Ceviche, which is topped with saffron and fresh cilantro, the Blue Crab handroll and the Yunomi Special handroll. We have also enjoyed the Soft Shell Crab, Negi Toro and Spicy Scallop handrolls, in addition to the Spicy Albacore Crispy Rice appetizer.

Some of the handroll fish mixtures are pre-made, so it’s a snap to assemble the roll, but that does limit customization of one’s order. Hosts, dressed in black, take orders and chefs, dressed in white, prepare the items both at the bar and in the adjacent kitchen.

The bar is ringed on three sides with stools, with helpful bag hooks under each seat. Yunomi Handroll does have two spots at either end of the bar with a lower table and removable chairs for ADA accommodation.

Takeout and online orders are available.

The boutique chain has outposts in Downtown Los Angeles, The Culver Steps and Toluca Lake. The Toluca Lake location features clean bathrooms and stylish contemporary decor. Street parking is available.

Restaurant Info: Yunomi Handroll is located at 10218 Riverside Drive, Toluca Lake, CA 92602. (818) 747-2050. Yunomi Handroll Toluca Lake is open Sunday through Thursday 12:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 12:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Yunomi Handroll receives: Tops In Town

