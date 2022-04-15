Zonta Club of Burbank Area Presents Its Second Virtual LUNAFEST

On Saturday, May 14, the Zonta Club of Burbank Area will once again present this unique and popular festival of films by, for and about women.

The virtual screening will begin at 4 pm, followed by a live panel discussion with several LUNAFEST filmmakers. Tickets and sponsorships are available at: zontaburbank.org/lunafest

Ticket holders who can’t make it for the live show will have 48 hours to watch the films after the screening. Email questions to: lunafest@zontaburbank.org

Proceeds from LUNAFEST support women filmmakers and Zonta service projects. Learn more about LUNAFEST at: lunafest.org

The Zonta Club of Burbank Area is a member of Zonta International, a global organization of professionals empowering women through service and advocacy.

Learn more: zontaburbank.org