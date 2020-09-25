Zonta Club of Burbank Launches Fall Campaign to Fund Wings Grants

The Zonta Club of Burbank Area has launched a fall campaign to raise $20,000 to fund Wings grants for women overcoming adversity through education. First launched in 2010, the Wings grant program has provided dozens of adult women with financial support for everything from tuition, books, equipment and even professional licenses to help them soar from setback to success.

Even before the pandemic, many women were facing adversity – often alone, fending for themselves in the wake of domestic violence, divorce or the death of a financial provider. Now, Covid has added extra burdens – job loss, housing insecurity and the demands of home-schooling children, to name a few.

“The Zonta Club of Burbank Area is proud to be able to provide vital assistance to women in need,” says Becky Gimple, president of the club. “97.5% of all gifts will go directly to grants.”

Zonta offers Wings grants twice each year – the deadline for our next series is September 30. The club will make more grants in the spring of 2021.

To learn more and donate, visit the club’s campaign on GoFundMeCharity.

The Zonta Club of Burbank Area is a member of Zonta International, a leading global organization of professionals empowering women worldwide through service and advocacy. The club welcomes new members. Information is available at zontaburbank.org.