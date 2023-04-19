Zumper Study Ranks Burbank as the 16th Most Expensive City to Rent in Los Angeles Metro Area

According to the latest Zumper Los Angeles Metro Area Report, Burbank has been ranked as the 16th most expensive city to rent in the Los Angeles metro area. The report analyzed active listings last month across metro cities to show the most and least expensive cities and cities with the fastest-growing rents. The California one-bedroom median rent was $2,061 last month.

Burbank stayed steady last month at $2,061 for a one-bedroom and saw a 0.3% raise in two-bedrooms to $2,960.

The report also included a chart of rent prices in Los Angeles metro cities sorted from most to least expensive. The most expensive cities were Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, and West Hollywood, with one-bedrooms priced at $3,100, $2,930, and $2,700, respectively. The least expensive cities were Twentynine Palms, San Bernardino, and Long Beach, with one-bedrooms priced at $940, $1,510, and $1,800, respectively.

In addition, the report included a chart of year-over-year rent price changes in Los Angeles metro cities, which showed the fastest-growing cities in terms of rent prices. Costa Mesa had the fastest-growing rent, up 20.8% since this time last year. Torrance saw rent climb 23.1%, making it the second fastest-growing city. Glendale ranked third, with rent jumping 15%.

The report also revealed the fastest-growing cities in terms of monthly rent increases. Beverly Hills had the largest monthly rental growth rate, up 6.2%. Ontario and San Clemente rents both increased 6.1% last month, making them tied for second. Oxnard, Torrance, and Anaheim were tied for third, with rents all climbing 5.9% last month.