Burbank Little League Softball Juniors (14U) Season Ends After 9-6 Loss To Baldwin Park

Burbank Little (14 and under) All-Stars had an impressive early run winning three games but lost two games to Baldwin Park to close the campaign.

By Rick Assad

With an opportunity to play in the Little League Softball World Series Regional Tournament in Tucson, Arizona, beginning July 20, the Burbank Little League Juniors (14-and-under) All-Stars saw that opportunity slip away along with the Southern California Championship after losing a second consecutive game to Baldwin Park 9-6 on Sunday afternoon at Scholl Canyon in Glendale.

It was extremely promising early, as Burbank marched ahead 4-0, but Baldwin Park scored five runs in the bottom of the third inning.

The lead went back-and-forth four times, but despite Burbank mounting valiant fight, its season came to an end.

Burbank pitcher Kaiya Mendoza struck out 11, but her effort in the circle wasn’t enough.

“I’m proud of our team. We played hard and hit the ball really well today,” Burbank head coach Peter Orozco said. “It was a pitching battle where little mistakes added up, but Baldwin Park is a great team and they showed it this weekend.”

Shortstop Lily Orozco drew a four-pitch walk and first baseman Brooklyn Beckhamm drove her home with a single for a 1-0 lead.

In the third frame, Burbank saw Aubrey Myers, who played left field to begin the game and later switching to second base, use a leadoff bunt single to reach base and right fielder Brooke Soto tossed in a double to right center.

Orozco then added a two-run double to the left center field wall that plated both runners as the lead ballooned to 3-0. Orozco also scored on catcher Zoe Perez’s fielder’s choice to make it 4-0.

Baldwin Park evened the score at 4-4 in the bottom of the third inning and also led 5-4.

In the fifth, Burbank tied it at 5-5 when Myers was safe on a bunt single. Myers promptly stole second base and Orozco added her third run batted in on a triple to right center field that evened the contest.

Burbank forged in front 6-5 in the same frame as Chloe Updike added a sacrifice fly that scored Orozco.

Baldwin Park tacked on four insurance runs in the bottom of the fifth frame and Burbank failed to score in the final two innings.

“It was a great season. We faced some excellent competition, and we were right there with them,” Orozco said of Sunday’s game with Baldwin Park.

The rest of the Burbank team consists of Kassidy Cornejo, Kaylee Holland, Lola Mariscal and Amy Reed.

The Burbank volunteer coaches include Randy Beckmann and David Cornejo while Nick Reed is the Burbank Little League vice president, Scott Moro is the District 16 assistant athletic director and James De La Torre the District 16 administrator.

In Saturday’s game versus Baldwin Park, Burbank committed six errors in a 9-4 loss in the Southern California State Championship tourney at the same site.

Burbank had four miscues overall in the first and second frames as Baldwin Park built a 3-0 lead against Cornejo, the starting pitcher who was lifted after two innings.

“We came out flat and made a lot of errors. Our bats were not on today,” Orozco said. “Hopefully we can reset and come back strong.”

Mendoza entered the game in the third inning and gave up a run on two base hits as Baldwin Park jumped ahead 4-0.

Burbank tallied its first run in the fourth inning as Orozco singled and scored on Beckhamm’s single to right field.

Baldwin Park tacked on three runs and made it 7-1 in the bottom of the fifth inning with the help of two more miscues.

In the sixth, Burbank cut the advantage to 7-2 when Myers used an eight-pitch leadoff walk to reach and scored on a sacrifice fly by Beckhamm.

Baldwin Park answered with two runs in the bottom of the sixth and had a seven-run cushion heading to the seventh inning.

Mariscal was hit by a pitch for Burbank and scored on Cornejo’s base hit to right field. Cornejo crossed the plate on a scoring fly to left field by Holland as Burbank trimmed the lead to five runs.

Myers walked once again and Orozco tossed in a base hit but the rally didn’t materialize.

“Our players are playing their hearts out all season and through the tournament,” Orozco noted after the game. “We would love to invite the whole community to come out to support us in our must-win game on Sunday. Every bit of support goes a long way.”

Prior to the two losses to Baldwin Park, Burbank was 3-0 in the 11-team championship round double-elimination bracket after victories over Quartz Hill 5-4 on July 11, a 7-5 win against Baldwin Park in a California tiebreaker over nine innings on July 8 and a 15-0 mercy rule triumph over Los Angeles on July 6.