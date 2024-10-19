Burbank Wins Big Over Glendale

Football returned to Kemp-Kallem Field Friday night and Burbank High gave its fans something to cheer for as the Bulldogs had little difficulty in defeating Glendale High 64-0 in a Pacific League contest.



The second half was played with a running clock.



“This game was about working on our schemes. The main thing is we wanted to get out of the game healthy,” Burbank coach Hector Valencia said.



Glendale is coached by Manny Lemus, who is a former Burbank defensive coordinator, who coached under Valencia in his first stint as head coach.



“The kids don’t understand. They wanted me to throw the ball at the end of the game and I told them no, I know you want that touchdown, but it isn’t going to happen,” Valencia said. “He’s a friend of mine so I’m not going to try to run up the score.”

Photo courtesy Johanna De La Cruz.



Sophomore quarterback Deshawn Laporte got Burbank (6-2 overall, 4-1 in league) on the board by scoring on a 5-yard run with 7:19 left in the first quarter.



After Burbank blocked a Glendale punt attempt on the Nitros’ next possession, Max Kelley scored on a 5-yard reverse to make it 13-0.

Laporte scored his second touchdown, this one being a 13-yard run, with 46.1 seconds left in the first quarter.



Laporte and Tyler Hudson hooked up on a 5-yard touchdown with 6:20 left in the second quarter to make it 28-0.



Burbank blocked yet another Nitro punt attempt, and Chase Miles returned it 15 yards for a touchdown with 5:09 left in the first half.



Joseph Caballero later scored on a 5-yard run with 2:57 left in the half and Elijah Pendleton returned a punt 60 yards for a touchdown with 1:39 left in the half, when Burbank led 49-0.



Laporte scored on a 53-yard run with 5:36 left in the third quarter.



Laporte hooked up with Ezekiel Alvarez on a 3-yard touchdown pass with 1:51 to play.



Burbank will host Crescenta Valley next Friday night at Memorial Field in a key contest that will definitely figure in the race to secure a playoff berth.