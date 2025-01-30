 Burbank Music Center to Hold Grand Opening

Join us for the Grand Opening of the Burbank Music Center on February 2 at 1pm, where renowned, award-winning educators and musicians are ready to help students unlock their true musical potential!

We believe in the power of inclusivity. Our music center is also proud to offer specialized classes for children with disabilities, tailoring lessons to cater to each child’s unique needs. We create a supportive environment where students can learn and explore music independently.

Located in the vibrant heart of Burbank, the Burbank Music Center (BMC) at 903 N San Fernando Blvd, Burbank, CA, 91504, is dedicated to nurturing children’s musical talents and unleashing their creativity. Our innovative approach combines the best of classical music education with modern teaching methods, empowering students to establish a robust musical foundation while exploring their artistic abilities. This unique blend inspires technical excellence and creative expression, equipping students with the skills to excel in today’s ever-evolving music landscape. Creative Director Armen Martirosyan and a team of elite educators and accomplished musicians are committed to guiding students of all ages and skill levels. In addition to our strong educational program, we emphasize Armenian music culture, presenting it as part of the global music heritage. Our students will learn about world-famous musicians and music traditions and gain a deep knowledge and appreciation of Armenian music.

Our programs are as follows: Piano, Violin, Cello, Saxophone, Flute, Vocal, Classical Guitar, Drums & Percussion

Our group programs are as follows: Dhol,Guitar, Solfeggio (Ear Training), Rhythm and Musicianship Classes,Jazz Harmony & Improvisation, Music Composition & Orchestration, Choir, Musical Theater, Special Classes for Children with Disabilities, Early Age Music Playground (3-5y/o)

Whether your child is a beginner or an advanced musician, BMC offers a nurturing environment where they can develop their talents, grow their confidence, and embark on an exciting musical journey.

Come and be part of a community where creativity thrives, and musical dreams come to life!