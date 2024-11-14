Burbank Police Seeking Information About a Woman Working at Los Angeles County Hospitals Without a License

The Burbank Police Department is appealing to the public for information regarding a woman who has been posing as a registered nurse at various hospitals in Los Angeles County without a valid nursing license.

The investigation began in May 2024 when police received a report about a female impersonating a nurse at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center. Over several months, detectives identified the suspect as 44-year-old Amanda Leeann Porter, a resident of Virginia.

Porter allegedly secured a nursing position at Saint Joseph Medical Center, where she oversaw the care of approximately 60 patients between April 8 and May 8, 2024. Hospital staff eventually uncovered that Porter was impersonating a licensed nurse who resides out of state. During her fraudulent employment, she received two paychecks before being terminated.

Authorities noted that Porter does not hold a nursing license and is currently on federal probation for a previous fraud conviction in Virginia. Further investigations revealed that she had been using multiple false identities to gain employment at various local hospitals.

On November 7, 2024, Burbank police arrested Porter after she was released from Los Angeles County Sheriff’s custody for a similar offense at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Santa Clarita. Following her arrest, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office charged Porter with identity theft, false impersonation, and grand theft, all felonies.

Porter was arraigned on November 13, 2024, and is currently being held without bail at the Los Angeles County Central Regional Detention Facility in Lynwood.

Authorities believe that Porter may have engaged in additional similar offenses throughout Southern California over the past year. The Burbank Police Department encourages anyone with information about Porter’s employment at medical facilities in their area to contact Detective Arias at (818) 238-3210.

Tips can be submitted anonymously.