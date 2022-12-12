58 Guns Taken Off Burbank Streets in Successful Buyback Program

Police had Walmart gift cards at the ready to trade for weapons (Photo by Ross A, Benson)

Burbank’s first-ever gun buyback program brought in 58 total weapons this past Saturday during an Anonymous Gun Buyback Event held in the parking lot of the Police/Fire Department Headquarters.

Residents surrendered 29 handguns, 17 rifles, and 11 shotguns for a $100 gift card from Walmart. Police were also given one assault weapon, which the owner was provided a $200 card for.

Police used this unloading device designed to provide safety when unloading firearms. It will catch accidentally ejected rounds and contain them within the device. (Photo by Ross A. Benson)

Sergeant Brent Fekety of the Burbank Police Department said in a release, “The drive-through event provided City of Burbank residents with an opportunity to anonymously relinquish their unwanted guns without having to show any identification and with “no questions asked” in exchange for gift cards. The goal of the event was to reduce the availability of unwanted firearms in the community by providing an opportunity for the safe and anonymous disposal of guns.”

Police will now verify all the weapons to see if any had been reported as lost or stolen and, if possible, will be returned to their owner. All of the other guns will be destroyed per California state law.