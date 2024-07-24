Burbank Armenian Association Announces Community-Driven Burbank Community’s Driver Safety Campaign Launch Event

The Burbank Armenian Association is proud to announce the launch of the Burbank Community’s Driver Safety Campaign, a grassroots initiative aimed at promoting safe driving practices within the community. This collaborative effort will kick off with a special event on August 22 at 6 PM at Community Chevrolet Company, located at 200 W Olive Ave, Burbank, CA 91502.

The Burbank Community’s Driver Safety Campaign launch event promises to be an engaging evening, featuring the opportunity to:

– Hear from the Burbank Police Department: Interact with local law enforcement and learn about their commitment to road safety.

– Learn About the Campaign: Discover the goals, strategies, and resources dedicated to enhancing driver safety in Burbank.

– Learn about Community Workshops: Hear about upcoming workshops designed to educate and empower residents on safe driving practices.

This event is made possible thanks to the generous support of our community partners and participating dealerships. We extend a special thank you to Homenetmen for their invaluable support.

What is the Driver Safety Campaign?

The Driver Safety Campaign is a comprehensive community effort to promote road safety. Car dealerships throughout the city have agreed to share a tri-fold brochure at the point of sale with clients to educate them on driver safety before handing them the keys. Additionally, organizations throughout the community are volunteering to hold workshops to raise awareness of driver safety.

Event Details:

Date: August 22

Time: 6 PM

Location: Community Chevrolet Company, 200 W Olive Ave, Burbank, CA 91502

Join us in supporting this important cause and taking a proactive step towards ensuring safer roads for everyone in our community. This campaign is a testament to what we can achieve when we come together as a community.

For more information, please contact:

Romik Hacbian info@burbankarmenianassociation.org President

Burbank Armenian Association Promoting Safe Driving in Our Community

Learn More: Goto www.burbankarm.org/driveright

Supporting Partners:

Burbank Police Commission

Burbank Police Department

Burbank Armenian Association

Boys & Girls Club of GEV

Family Service Agency

Road Kings

Glendale Youth Alliance

Burbank Chamber of Commerce

Burbank Unified School District

Kiwanis Literacy Club

Burbank Young Professionals

Together We Can

West Coast Customs

Burbank Coordinating Council

Burbank Arts & Education Foundation

Homenetmen Sipan

myBurbank

Burbank YMCA

MCS Burbank

Elevate Burbank

Media City Design

ANCA Burbank

Participating Dealerships:

Karros Burbank

Nexus Auto Group

Radical Auto

IMX Auto Group

Community Chevrolet

Auto Workz