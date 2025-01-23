Burbank Fire Department Graduates 12 New Fire Recruits

In September 2024, Sixteen new hires gathered at The Burbank Fire Training Center, not knowing each other but eager to learn.

In seventeen weeks, these recruits would learn much, such as firefighting techniques, physical rescue, repelling, brush clearance, the proper way to climb a 100 ft aerial truck, and so much to prepare them to be Burbak Firefighters.

The Recruits are James Cummings, Andrew Gomez, Randolph Horton, Cameron Kinsner, Harrison Larson, Jacob Luna, Hailey Main, Joshue Martin, Victor Mere, Deigo Perez, Ryan Pierce and Joseph Santoro.

Burbank Mayor Nikki Perez and City Councilmembers Zizette Mullins and Chris Rizzotti were on hand to witness Fire Chief Danny Alvarez issue them their new badges. Also present were City Manager Justin Hess, Assistant City Manager Courtney Padgett, Parks Dept Director Marisa Garcia, Burbank Firefighters Local 778 Union President Eric Rowley presented them with new BFD belt buckles.

The Graduation Ceremonies were held at Woodbury University’s Fletcher Jones Auditorium. Following the Badge Pinning, family and friends gathered for pictures in front of Burbank’s new Fire Truck 11.

Here is a class video that was recorded during the weeks of training: https://youtu.be/F8e61MiO6wQ?feature=shared