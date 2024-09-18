Councilmember Takahashi Appointed Vice Chair of the Cal Cities 2025 Community Services Policy Committee

Councilmember Tamala Takahashi has been appointed for a one-year term as Vice Chair for the League of California Cities (Cal Cities) Community Services Policy Committee for 2025. The Policy Committee reviews issues related to childcare, parks and recreation, libraries, natural disaster preparation, cultural arts, and community and human services programs.

Tamala Takahashi

“I am honored to have been chosen to serve as Vice Chair for the California League of Cities (CalCities) Community Services Policy Committee,” said Councilmember Takahashi. “Our advocacy efforts are strongest when the voices of city leaders come together. I am proud to be representing Burbank to ensure state leaders hear the needs of our city and cities like ours. I look forward to bringing my experience and passion as part of the leadership team, to collaborate with the committee members in the organization’s efforts to support California cities.”

Cal Cities is an association of California city officials who work together to enhance their knowledge and skills, exchange information, and combine resources so that they may influence policy decisions that affect cities. For more information about Cal Cities, please visit https://www.calcities.org