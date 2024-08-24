Drive Right, Save Lives Launches in Burbank

On Thursday, August 22, Community Chevrolet hosted the launch of the Drive Right, Save Lives campaign spearheaded by Burbank Police Commissioner and President of the American Armenian Association, Romik Hacobian.

Romik Hacobian talks about the program he created Drive Right Saves Lives (Photo by © Ross A Benson)

MC’d by Burbank Armenian Association and Transportation Commissioner Andre Dionysian, who introduced speakers, they came up to share their support for the program, which will involve workshops spearheaded by Burbank car dealerships that will provide flyers and information to drivers buying a vehicle.

Vice Mayor Nikki Perez (with a taped message from Mayor Nick Schultz), Councilmember Zizette Mullins, Police Chief Michael Albanese, Community Chevrolet General Manager Chad Kelman, Boys & Girls Club’s Shanna Warren and Homenetmen Sipan Parelee Tahmasian all came to the mic and testified to the program’s value.