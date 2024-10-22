Former School Board Member, Steve Ferguson, Joins Endorsement Coalition for Annie Markarian’s School Board Campaign

In a significant boost to her campaign, Annie Markarian has received the endorsement of former School Board Member, Steve Ferguson, joining a growing coalition of support from 10 other school board members and five former city council members. This diverse group reflects a strong commitment to Burbank’s educational future and demonstrates a united front of community leadership behind Markarian.

From the outset, Annie has prioritized building relationships with local leaders who are deeply invested in the Burbank community, rather than seeking endorsements from partisan politicians. This strategic approach underscores her dedication to serving the needs of Burbank’s students, families, and educators.

“I am honored to receive the support of so many dedicated leaders in our community,” said Annie Markarian. “Together, we can create a brighter future for our schools and ensure that every child in Burbank has access to the quality education they deserve.”

As the election approaches, Annie Markarian’s campaign continues to gain momentum, emphasizing a vision grounded in commitment to excellence in education and physical and emotional safety of all students. The following former Burbank leaders have endorsed her:

Bob Frutos – Former Burbank Mayor and Councilmember

Jef Vander Borght – Former Burbank Mayor and Councilmember

Michael Hastings – Former Burbank Mayor and Councilmember

Gary Bric – Former Burbank Mayor and Councilmember

Bob Bowne – Former Burbank Mayor, Councilmember and BUSD School Board member

Steve Ferguson – Former BUSD School Board Member

Roberta Reynolds – Former BUSD School Board Member

Larry Applebaum – Former BUSD School Board Member

Debbie Kukta – Former BUSD School Board Member

Elena Hubbell – Former BUSD School Board Member

Denise Wilcox – Former BUSD School Board Member

Mike McDonald – Former BUSD School Board Member

Richard Raad – Former BUSD School Board Member

David Nos – Former BUSD School Board Member

Dave Kemp – Former BUSD School Board Member

Annie’s campaign has resonated with many leaders in Burbank, as evidenced by the outpouring of support from those who understand the unique challenges facing local schools. Her approach, which focuses on collaboration, transparency, and community involvement, positions her as a candidate who will put the needs of Burbank’s families first.

For more information about Annie Markarian’s campaign and her plans for Burbank schools, please visit www.Burbank5for5.com.