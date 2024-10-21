Burbank Community Turns Out for Scars Unseen Screening

The Burbank community came together on Thursday, October 10, to attend a special screening of Scars Unseen, a documentary that highlights the stories of women who have survived domestic violence and are now paying it forward. Hosted by the Zonta Club of Burbank Area in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the event took place at the Colony Theatre and drew a full crowd of supporters including many with the nonprofit partner Safe Passage Heals.

The evening kicked off with a pre-screening reception, where attendees enjoyed fellowship, participated in a silent auction, and learned more about domestic violence awareness initiatives. Among the guests were community leaders, local organizations, and Zonta members, all gathering with a shared mission to support survivors and raise awareness.

Following the screening, Zonta Burbank President Lynn Lipinski moderated a panel with the film director Meredith Yinger and three of the film subjects (left to right), Adrienne Rouan, Victoria, and Trish Steele.

The film, directed by Meredith Yinger, was a powerful look into the lives of three women—Adrienne Rouan, Trish Steele, and Maha Bodhi—who shared their stories of overcoming abuse and finding strength. The audience was visibly moved, and many were inspired by the women’s resilience and determination.

After the screening, Zonta Club President Lynn Lipinski moderated a panel discussion with Meredith Yinger and the film subjects. “The main focus of Scars Unseen is not to glamorize the abuse or the abuser, but to focus on the resiliency and healing of these women and the tools that have helped them move foward,” Yinger said.

“Hopefully those watching walk away feeling empowered and that it is never too late to change your narrative,” Yinger said.

The event wouldn’t have been possible without the generous support of sponsors, including Galpin Motors, the Foxwynd Foundation, The Colony Theatre, and MyBurbank.com as well as contributions from numerous local businesses and individuals. The evening was a testament to the Burbank community’s commitment to making a difference in the lives of women and girls.

As the night came to a close, attendees left with a renewed sense of purpose, ready to take action in support of domestic violence survivors. “I truly felt the love and support of the community through the event organizers and all those who came,” Yinger continued.

“It was honestly one of my favorite screenings and gets me excited to do more community screenings and truly see how large of an impact this film can have,” she said.