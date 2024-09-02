City of Burbank and Burbank Sister City Committee Seek Students and Chaperones for 2025 Summer Exchange

The City of Burbank and the Burbank Sister City Committee are excited to announce the opening of applications for the 2025 Sister City Student Exchange Program.

Burbank continues its long-standing tradition of cultural exchange with its Sister Cities. In late summer 2025, a delegation of Burbank students and two adult chaperones will travel to Ota, Japan, while Burbank will warmly welcome students from Incheon, Korea.

Eligible student exchange applicants must be Burbank residents enrolled in grades 9 – 12 at the time of application. Up to 12 student representatives and two alternates will be selected to represent Burbank. Scholarships are available for students with financial need.

Selected students and their families commit to actively engaging with the Burbank Sister City Committee (BSCC) for a minimum of two years and agree to host a visiting student for two subsequent summers. Adults who live or work in Burbank, have experience with teenagers, and a passion for cultural exchange are encouraged to apply for one of the two chaperone positions for the 2025 trip to Ota, Japan. This role offers a unique opportunity to guide Burbank’s youth while on their international journey. Interested adult chaperones must be 26 years or older and live or work in Burbank. Adult chaperones will participate in monthly activities leading up to travel and will accompany the students as part of the delegation.

The Sister City Student Exchange Program is more than just a travel opportunity—it’s a bridge to a broader worldview. Participants gain invaluable life skills, develop a deeper understanding of global communities, and build lasting friendships that transcend borders. The experience of visiting another country not only enhances cultural awareness, but also fosters personal growth, adaptability, and a deeper appreciation for diversity.

“Participating in the Sister City Program provides our students with unique opportunities to immerse themselves in different cultures, fostering a global perspective and a deeper appreciation for diversity,” said Mayor Nick Schultz. “The friendships and connections they build through this program are invaluable, enriching their lives and strengthening the bonds between our cities for years to come.”

Interested students, parents, and prospective chaperones are invited to attend the Sister City Exchange Program Informational Meeting on Monday, September 9, 2024, at 5:30 p.m. in the Buena Vista Branch Library’s Community Room. This meeting will provide detailed information about the program, application process, and the incredible benefits of participating.

Applications must be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, October 25, 2024, to Burbank Public Library, 110 N. Glenoaks Blvd., Burbank, Attn: Library Administration. Please visit burbanksistercity.org to apply or contact Burbank Sister City President at burbanksiscity@gmail.com or call 818-238-5551.