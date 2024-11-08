Leadership Burbank’s Annual Fundraiser Celebrates the 90s with a Night of Fun, Food, and Philanthropy

– Leadership Burbank is thrilled to invite the community to step back into the 90s for their annual fundraising event, “LB Celebrates the 90s.” Taking place on Saturday, December 7, at the Nickelodeon Animation Studios in Burbank, this nostalgic evening will raise essential funds to support Leadership Burbank’s mission to develop and empower community leaders.

The evening promises a blast from the past, with attendees encouraged to rock their best 90s attire—think flannel, slap bracelets, and iconic tracksuits! Guests will enjoy throwback-inspired bites catered by Love Catering, a hosted bar for those 21 and older, and dancing with music from DJ Wickety Wilke spinning classic 90s hits all night long. The event also features opportunities for guests to bid on exciting prizes to fuel the cause.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, December 7, 2024

Time: 7 PM

Location: Nickelodeon Animation Studios, 231 W Olive Ave, Burbank, CA

Tickets: $150 per person, with proceeds benefiting Leadership Burbank’s programs.

Sponsorship opportunities begin at $500 and Leadership Burbank thanks the totally rad sponsors who have donated so far, such as Metropolitan Culinary Services, the City of Burbank, Warner Bros. Discovery, Worthe Real Estate Group, UMe Federal Credit Union, Cindy Yee Akuin and Oliver Akuin, Verdugo Workforce, Gain Federal Credit Union, Jamie Keyser & Mike Thomas, Joan McCarthy, Anita & Mark Hutchinson, Logix Federal Credit Union, and Athens Services.

Leadership Burbank has been a cornerstone in the community for nearly 30 years, offering impactful class projects and initiatives that have invested over a million dollars into the city. This year’s fundraiser supports the organization’s ongoing goals to make Burbank a better place through leadership, civic engagement, and community development.

Get Tickets: Tickets and sponsorships are available online at Leadership Burbank’s website.

Join us as we relive the decade that brought us flannel, fly beats, and some serious fun—all for an amazing cause!