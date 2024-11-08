UMe Credit Union Supports Burbank Coordinating Council’s Holiday Basket Program with Annual Toy Drive

UMe Credit Union is thrilled to support the Burbank Coordinating Council’s Holiday Basket Program by hosting a UMeHelps Toy Drive, inviting community members to help bring holiday cheer to local families in need. By donating new, unwrapped toys and gifts, Burbank residents can make a meaningful difference in the lives of those who may otherwise go without this season.

With the goal of surpassing previous years’ contributions, UMe hopes to make this the most impactful Toy Drive yet. Every donation helps fill holiday baskets with joy and warmth, providing hope and happiness to local families.

“We’re proud to support the Burbank Coordinating Council’s Holiday Basket Program and grateful for our community’s generosity,” said Anita Hutchinson, Chief Marketing Officer at UMe Credit Union. “Our shared goal is to bring the spirit of the season to as many families as possible, and we’re excited to make a big impact together.”

How to Donate: Community members can drop off new, unwrapped toys and gifts at UMe Credit Union’s branch located at 3000 W. Magnolia Blvd., right here in Burbank. Donations will be accepted until December 1st. A complete list of suggested donation items can be found on UMe’s website here.

Join Us in Making the Season Bright For more details, visit the UMe website. Together, U+Me can make a difference and help spread holiday cheer to families throughout our community.

About UMe Founded in 1940 and chartered by a group of teachers in the Burbank Unified School District, UMe has been committed to the Burbank community throughout its long history. Celebrating its 84th Anniversary in 2024, the credit union has over 17,300 members and occupies a landmark space on Magnolia Boulevard in the heart of the Magnolia Park neighborhood in Burbank. Much has changed since its humble beginnings, but UMe is proud to continue a tradition that’s built on people helping people. U+Me = UMe!