Letter to the Editor: Burbank Human Relations Council President Wants Burbank to Stand Together Against Hate

This week, the Los Angeles County Commission on Human Relations (LACCHR) released its annual (2023) Hate Crime report. Since 1980, LACCHR has compiled, analyzed, and produced this annual report of hate crime data submitted by over 100 law enforcement agencies, educational institutions, and community-based organizations across the County. The Burbank Human Relations Council (BHRC) has worked in collaboration with the LACCHR and the Burbank Police Department for decades on hate crime education and reporting. Sadly, over the past three years there has been an upward trend of hate crimes and incidents in Los Angeles County. Hate crimes have increased by 45 % with 1350 being the largest number of hate crimes. This is a significant increase from prior years and in the history of the report.

Burbank has also experienced an increased trend in hate crimes and incidents in recent years. This year the desecration of a local synagogue with swastikas was successfully investigated by law enforcement and the perpetrator was arrested and prosecuted for the hate crime. Hate speech has been reported in our local schools, and to address the upward trend the Burbank Unified school District has implemented a campaign “Hate Has No Home at Burbank Unified” that promotes civility and fosters a safe and inclusive learning environment. The Burbank Human Relations Council is proud to partner with both public and private schools on this campaign that promotes love and kindness and unites our students against hate.

Last month, messages targeting local Palestinian advocates in the form of graffiti were painted on a public sidewalk. The vandalism used religious and national symbols to mock Palestinian pain and suffering. Most recently, a local developer was the target of a hate speech in which an email from a Rancho community member contained an anti-Armenian personal attack. It read as follows: “You aren’t welcome here. This is why the…Turks killed your families.” Clearly all of these recent hateful and awful actions were intended to intimidate and cultivate fear amongst the targeted religious and ethnic communities. The Burbank Human Relations Council joins with others in strongly condemning the harassment, bullying behaviors and hateful actions. We stand in solidarity and will continue protecting and supporting our diverse community.

While the findings in the LACCHR Hate Crime report and our local Burbank trends are very disappointing, it provides us all an opportunity to come together to try to prevent future hate crimes and incidents. BHRC invites all people of goodwill to take actions that unite us in building a community where everyone belongs and where everyone feels safe and respected in their neighborhoods and schools.

As we embrace the spirit of the holiday season, let’s walk together in light and hope knowing that the future is brighter when we stand together united against hate.

Marsha Ramos

President

Burbank Human Relations Council

To get a free Choose Love. Be Kind. Hate Has No Home in Burbank yard sign please email: TheBHRC@gmail.com or visit our website at www.BurbankHumanRelationsCouncil.org

BHRC is an affiliated partner of www.LAvsHate.org where you can report hate online or by dialing 211. To view the LACCHR Hate Crime report go to: hrc.lacounty.gov