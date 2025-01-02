Adoptable Pet of the Week: Dottie

Dottie was found as a stray in Burbank and brought to the shelter after being spotted in someone’s yard. While we initially thought she was a lost backyard dog, no one came to claim her. Despite her rough start, Dottie is a sweet, affectionate girl who loves to be by your side. She can be a bit too attached, which has led to separation anxiety. Dottie would thrive in a home where someone is home most of the time or where her family can work with her on building confidence when left alone.

Dottie enjoys the outdoors and loves soaking up the sun and observing the world around her. She is pretty good on a leash (as we continue to see in our regular Happy Tails hikes). She loves lounging on soft surfaces. Her foster parent put out several soft beds and pillows, and Dottie used them all! Dottie is potty trained, though she does need some basic obedience training. She’s hesitant with stairs, specifically going down, so a single-story home or someone willing to help her gain confidence would be ideal.

Dottie can be selective with people, so all family members must meet her before adoption. She’s still being assessed with other dogs and might do best as the only pet in the home. No cats or small animals, please!

If you’re patient, loving, and ready to help Dottie overcome her anxieties, she’ll be your loyal and affectionate companion!

Come visit the Burbank Animal Shelter to foster or adopt Dottie!