Bagel Boss Brings Authentic New York Bagels to Burbank

Burbank, get ready! The iconic Bagel Boss, renowned for serving authentic New York bagels, has opened its doors right here in Southern California. After decades of satisfying taste buds on the East Coast, Bagel Boss is excited to bring its tradition of fresh, authentic New York bagels to the heart of Burbank.

For years, New Yorkers have known where to find the perfect bagel, and now, residents of Burbank and nearby can savor that same unforgettable flavor without having to hop on a plane. This is more than just a bagel shop; it’s a taste of New York’s iconic breakfast culture, crafted with love and a commitment to quality. Whether you’re craving an everything bagel with a schmear; or a bacon, egg & cheese or black & white cookies, Bagel Boss delivers the authenticity and taste that bagel lovers cherish.

Why is Burbank Buzzing with Excitement?

Since the announcement of the opening, the buzz has been palpable. “Local foodies and New York transplants alike are thrilled to finally experience the legendary Bagel Boss bagels right here in Burbank, says Alex Breslau,” owner of Bagel Boss in Burbank. “I’ve been waiting for a place like this,” says a local resident. “There’s nothing quite like a real New York bagel, and now we can get the best right in our backyard.”

Limited-Time October Specials

To celebrate the grand opening, Bagel Boss is offering an exclusive promotion for October that’s sure to bring some festive fun to your daily fall routine. For a limited time, indulge in their fall-inspired Pumpkin Spice Bagels, paired perfectly with freshly brewed pumpkin spice coffee. Complement your bagel with pumpkin spice cream cheese for the ultimate autumn treat. And don’t miss the limited edition Black & Orange Halloween Bagels, a spooky twist on their classic flavors – perfect for adding a little Halloween spirit to your mornings or party.

This offer is available for the month of October, or while supplies last so don’t wait! Stop by, grab your favorite flavors, and join the community in welcoming Bagel Boss to Burbank. You won’t want to miss this authentic New York experience, now made local!

Bagel Boss Burbank – Where New York meets California, one bagel at a time.

**Location:**

3116 W Magnolia Blvd, Burbank, CA

**Opening Hours:**

Monday – Sunday: 6 AM – 3 PM

www.BagelBossBurbank.com