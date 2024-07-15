Burbank Police Log: June 24 – June 30

Burbank has that small-town feeling, and the community is safe and secure by the men and women in blue.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2024. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2024. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.

Burbank has a small-town feel and is safeguarded by the hard-working men and women in blue and on Sunday, June 30, Erik Brian Casimiro, who lives in Burbank and is a mover was apprehended after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 1:25 a.m.

Burbank resident Josue Zuniga works at a party rental store and was pinched after being charged with a violation and a warrant. The time is 12:40 p.m.

Alton Yusef Anderson Jr. is unemployed and a Riverside resident and was taken into custody at 1800 West Empire Ave. The charge is petty theft. The time is 5:00 p.m.

On Saturday, June 29, Angel Javier Zintzun, a North Hills resident was nabbed at Pacific Ave. and Ontario St. The time is 1:18 a.m. The charge is possession of nitrous oxide.

Aaron Cedric Ramirez works at a rehabilitation center and lives in Los Angeles and was arrested at 211 West Temple St. The time is 1:10 a.m. The charge is burglary.

Martin Velasquez lives in North Hollywood and works in tile and was cuffed at Pacific Ave. and Ontario St. The time is 1:18 a.m. The charge is possession of nitrous oxide.

Hair stylist Yajaira Yanely Olvera is a Palmdale resident and was taken into custody at Victory Blvd. and Clark Ave. The time is 2:20 p.m. The charges are grand theft and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Gabriela Vargas is a hospice nurse and lives in Palmdale and was handcuffed at the same location and the same time. The charges are grand theft – possession of heroin/cocaine – making criminal threats and a warrant.

Risha Murphy is employed at a warehouse and is a Compton resident and was nabbed at 200 North Third St. The time is 4:25 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

On Friday, June 28, Dean Lamar Grant, who is unemployed and lives in Los Angeles was pinched at San Fernando Blvd. and Burbank Blvd. and the time is 6:47 a.m. The charge is petty theft.

John Joseph Gutierrez lives in Burbank and is unemployed and was nabbed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Olive Ave. The time is 7:30 a.m. The charge is vandalism with $400 or more.

Los Angeles cashier Daniel Alan Wilson was handcuffed at 1800 Empire Ave. It took place at 10:00 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft – grand theft and warrants.

Kimberly Ettinger is a Pacific Palisades resident and a film editor and was arrested at 2600 West Victory Blvd. It occurred at 5:20 p.m. The charge is theft of utility services and a warrant.

Karlo Shabani is a dental laboratory technician and a Glendale resident and was picked up at 1601 Victory Place. The charge is petty theft. The time is 8:45 p.m.

On Thursday, June 27, Alinur Mistrkulov, a Glendale resident and student and was brought into custody at Third St. and Delaware Road. The time is 2:00 a.m. The charge is identity theft.

Alberto Leon lives in Sierra Madre and is a driver and was handcuffed at Alameda Ave. and Gateway. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia and the time is 2:38 a.m.

Brenda Adriana Gomez Garcia works as an event staff and is a Pasadena resident and was taken into custody at Catalina St. and Jeffries Ave.

The time is 2:00 a.m. The charges are forgery – possession of heroin/cocaine and taking contraband into a jail or prison.

William Scott Lyman is an event staff employee and a Pasadena resident and was apprehended at the same location and the time is 2:30 a.m.

The charges Lyman faces are possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft and vehicle registration fraud.

Matthew Caleb Fairchild lives in Santa Barbara and was arrested at 1501 North Hollywood Way. The time is 6:45 a.m. The charge is possession of a dagger and a warrant.

Claudio Flores works in security and is a Burbank resident and was nabbed at Vanowen St. and Hollywood Way. The time is 5:00 a.m.

The charges Flores faces are disorderly conduct and 4-2-302 of the state penal code.

Aldo Alberto Gonzalez lives in San Diego and is employed in sales and was pinched at Ralphs. The time is 7:10 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – identity theft – driving with a suspended or revoked license – possession of heroin/cocaine and outside.

Los Angeles resident Joseph Allen was picked up at 10:00 a.m. The site is Magnolia Blvd. and Myers St. The charges are resisting an executive officer and petty theft.

Felipe Santana lives in Inglewood and is unemployed and was taken into custody after being charged with spousal abuse and possession of a controlled substance. The time is 10:25 a.m.

Felipe Fajardo is a Sacramento field worker and was nabbed at 220 West Empire Ave. It took place at 10:50 a.m. The charges are petty theft and identity theft.

Diego Mas lives in Los Angeles and is unemployed and was taken into custody at Verdugo Ave. and Front St. and the time is 12:30 p.m. The charges are 4-2-107 (B) PC – outside and a warrant.

Christopher Rafael Pinto resides in North Hollywood and was arrested at 12343 Burton St. It took place at 3:00 p.m.

The charges are possession of ammunition and being a felon – possession of Xanax – violating probation and possession of a controlled substance for sale.

Nicholas Ryan Dent lives in Salem, Oregon, and is self-employed and was nabbed at 2627 Hollywood Way. The charge is disorderly conduct. It occurred at 3:00 p.m.

Lancaster security guard Tyrone Donnell Cooper was cuffed at 510 North Victory Blvd. The time is 1:51 p.m. The charges are identity theft – resisting arrest and driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Andre Marchman lives in Torrance and is employed in sales and was pinched at 1800 West Empire Ave. The time is 4:40 p.m. The charges are petty theft and possession of a controlled substance.

Larry Edward Lewis is a Los Angeles construction worker and was handcuffed after being charged with robbery – grand theft – possession of a firearm and being a felon – spousal abuse and a warrant. It occurred at 4:30 p.m.

Charles Gabriel Wolf works at a restaurant and is a Los Angeles resident and was apprehended at 1800 West Empire Ave. The charge is grand theft and the time is 7:00 p.m.

Deborah Silvana Puf lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at the same location and the same time. The charge is the same.

Deon Lamar Grant is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident and was taken into custody at 200 Third St. The time is 10:35 p.m. The charge is petty theft and warrants.

Miguel Angel Carrillo Devora lives in Arleta and was picked up after being charged with domestic battery. It took place at 11:20 p.m.

On Wednesday, June 26, Le Anthony Dominique Thomas, a Channel View, Texas, barber was arrested at the Tarrant County jail. The time is 10:00 a.m. The charge is robbery and a warrant.

David Alexander Silva McReynolds is a Los Angeles film producer and was taken into custody at 439 West Alameda Ave. The time is 9:37 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

On Tuesday, June 25, Darin Ray Wilson, who lives in Burbank and works for Los Angeles County Fire was apprehended at 520 Delaware Road. It took place at 00:30 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Jesus Rodriguez works in lawn care and lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at 1109 North Maple St. It occurred at 1:45 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Nathaniel Jonathan Valle is a Burbank iron worker and was pinched at 1:45 p.m. The site is Tujunga Ave. and Glenoaks Blvd. and the charge is disorderly conduct.

Burbank resident John Samuel Eberhard was handcuffed at 716 North Mariposa Blvd. The time is 7:05 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Derrick Garabighi works at a carwash and resides in Burbank and was nabbed at 7:33 p.m. The charge is assault with a deadly weapon and a warrant.

Jose Luis Aguaz Ortega lives in North Hollywood and is employed in manufacturing and was arrested at 1551 Victory Place. It occurred at 11:14 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence with .08 or above and a warrant.

On Monday, June 24, Claudere Soggie Figueroa, a North Hills resident was picked up at 2021 West Olive Ave. The time is 1:20 a.m. The charge is resisting arrest.

Ruben Figueroa lives in Hollywood and was taken into custody at the same site and at the same time. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Robin Daniel Barreno Jr. is a waiter and a Van Nuys resident and was nabbed at Burbank Blvd. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 4:23 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Karina Badalian is employed in retail and lives in Glendale and was pinched at 1601 North Victory Place. The charge is petty theft. It took place at 11:28 a.m.

Jesus Gonzalez is a gardener and a Los Angeles resident and was arrested at 1033 Hollywood Way. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft twice and burglary.

Johnny Hoon Lee lives in Los Angeles and was apprehended at Olive Ave. and Paris Ave. and the time is 9:20 p.m. The charges are reckless driving – possession of a controlled substance – forgery and warrants.

Consuelo Leticia White is a healthcare provider and was arrested at Magnolia Blvd. and Hollywood Way. The time is 10:00 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft – receiving stolen property – possession of heroin/cocaine and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Rodney Dene Sexton works for veterans’ affairs and lives in Los Angeles and was picked up at the same site and the same time.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft – receiving stolen property – possession of heroin/cocaine and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Culver City resident Ernest Travis Rick works in automobile detail and was arrested at 1033 North Hollywood Way. The time is 10:00 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – conspiracy to commit a felony – petty theft and receiving stolen property.

Scott Robert Floren is a Los Angeles delivery driver and was taken into custody at 2406 Monterey Ave. and the time is 10:05 p.m.

The charges Floren faces are petty theft – possession of heroin/cocaine – false imprisonment and a warrant.