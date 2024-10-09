City of Burbank Community Arts Grant Program is Now Accepting Applications

The Burbank Parks and Recreation Department, in collaboration with the Burbank Cultural Arts Commission, is pleased to announce the second year of the Community Arts Grant Program designed to support local artists and non-profit arts organizations, while actively engaging Burbank residents with diverse and outstanding cultural arts projects.

Grants from $1,000 – $5,000 are available to artists and non-profit art organizations intended to support visual and performing arts projects that encourage and provide access to the arts for all members of the community. Eligible applications and projects should:

Expand public access to the arts and build awareness and appreciation for the art form presented.

Educate, entertain, and inspire participants and thoughtfully engage residents, businesses, artists, and visitors.

Offer a wider range of perspectives and reflect our community’s rich cultural diversity.

This opportunity is open to individual professional artists and non-profit arts organizations located in Los Angeles County. The grant recipients’ proposed projects must be completed in Burbank and serve Burbank residents, businesses, and visitors directly. Preference will be given to artists and organizations currently based in Burbank. Feedback from applicants, grantees, and the community will continue to inform decisions about the design and potential growth of the grants program in future years.

“As the entertainment capital of the world, our city understands the instrumental role that arts and culture play in our community by promoting well-being, social justice, and economic health to its citizens. The Cultural Arts Commission and Parks and Recreation Department of Burbank are dedicated to advancing these frameworks through the continued efforts of the grants program. We are delighted to be a part of these achievements and deeply grateful to the city for their support in these efforts.” Leah Harrison, Chair of Burbank Cultural Arts Commission.

The deadline to apply is Tuesday, November 19th. For more information, including eligibility requirements, detailed guidelines, important dates, and application link, visit

www.BurbankCA.gov/CommunityArtsGrant.