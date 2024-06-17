Fritz Coleman’s New Show “Unassisted Residency” Extends at the El Portal Monroe Forum Through November

While most people know Fritz Coleman as the beloved Weathercaster that won our hearts during his 40 year run with NBC Los Angeles, it’s his solo comedy that is current talk of the town.

Coleman’s new show, Unassisted Residency, has been extended at the El Portal Monroe Forum through November. The monthly engagements at the intimate venue in North Hollywood have been consistently selling out for Coleman, who is not new the the world of comedy.

Coleman is a 5 time Emmy Award winning stand-up comedian that has opened across the nation for icons like Ray Charles and Debbie Reynolds, and has appeared 8 times on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson and Jay Leno. Coleman retired in 2020 after 40 years as a reporter and weatherman for KNBC Channel Four news and is back to bringing comedy into our homes.

Comedy comes natural to Coleman who was discovered in 1982 while performing at the Comedy Store on Sunset Blvd. The Channel Four news director was in the audience and heard Coleman joke about telling the weather for Armed Forces Radio and Television during his time in the Navy. After the show, Coleman was offered a job filling in for the current weatherman while on vacation and a few years later he got the main job. “It was the greatest stroke of luck in show business history without question,” said Coleman.

His newest His newest show, Unassisted Residency, gives him a platform to talk about those topics which emerge from his current perspective: that of a still vital seventy-something. His show for “boomers” will cover things like Zoom school, retirement, becoming vegan, pharmaceuticals, celebrating growing up, and growing old. The show will also feature some of his favorite stories and observations about modern life.

The shows are all matinee performances. Fritz says, “The show starts early…because I’m trying to be sensitive to the needs of my particular demographic….old people and their parents…I promise to have you home by dark.” Viewers are in for an extra special treat, as A-list comedian, Wendy Liebman, will share the stage with Coleman at all of the upcoming shows.

Fritz Coleman holds the key to the City of Burbank where he raised his children and has been Toluca Lake’s Honorary Mayor for the last 26 years where he now resides. As the Honorary Mayor his only responsibility is to light the five foot Christmas tree at the beginning of Toluca Lake’s Holiday Open House. While Coleman is retired from the News industry, his comedy career and being a grandparent keeps him busy. For more information on the show, see below.

WHAT/WHO: Unassisted Residency. Live comedy performance by beloved TV personality Fritz Coleman, with special guests.

WHERE: El Portal Theatre, in the intimate Monroe Forum, 5269 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood, CA 91601.

WHEN: Sundays at 3 p.m. on June 23, July 21, August 18, September 15, October 20, and November 10 2024.

ADMISSION: $35 general admission; $45 cocktail table seating.

ONLINE TICKETING: https://www.elportaltheatre.com/fritzcoleman.html

“Beguiling and very funny…Recommended.”—Stage Raw

“Coleman is always welcoming…We DO need a weatherman to know the way the wind blows.”—Showmag.com

“Each show will continue to have the audience reflecting on their own life, while rolling in laughter…Wonderful.”—L.A. Splash.