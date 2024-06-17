Burbank Police Log: May 27 – June 2

A seven-day account of individuals apprehended by the men and women in blue.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law.



Without law and order, there is chaos and on Sunday, June 2, Artem Martinyan, who is unemployed and a Northridge resident was apprehended by the Burbank police after being charged with violating a restraining order – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine – trespassing and warrants. It took place at 2:50 a.m.

Emil Gerhard Claes works in quality control and lives in Pasadena and was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Thompson Ave.

The time is 3:40 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Felipe Santana is a construction worker and is a Los Angeles resident and was pinched at 1701 North Victory Place.

It took place at 7:00 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft and identity theft.

On Saturday, June 1, Christopher Gardner Thomsen, who is a plumber was nabbed at 1:15 a.m. The charge is burglary and a warrant. The site is 131 North Isabel St.

Jayson Ernesto Rivas is a Los Angeles cyber technician and was handcuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Alameda Ave. The time is 2:15 a.m. The charges are resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Jamie Paul Perez is employed as a roofer and is a Burbank resident and was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and Olive Ave. It took place at 10:00 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Gina Aslanyan is a Burbank cashier and was pinched at 618 University Ave. and the time is 12:21 p.m. The charge is contempt of court.

Jaime Yaneth Hernandez lives in Palmdale and sells tacos and was cuffed at 2627 Hollywood Way. The time is 6:10 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Kenneth Freeman Peralta is a sound technician and is a Palmdale resident and was taken into custody at 1301 North Victory Place.

It took place at 11:05 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest – possession of heroin/cocaine – petty theft and a warrant.

On Friday, May 31, Jacob William Palos, a Montebello resident and a mechanic was nabbed at 201 West Alameda Ave. The time is 2:40 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Enrique Robert Montes is a Los Angeles resident and is employed in security and was handcuffed at Alameda Ave. and Lake St. It occurred at 2:48 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Suzette Roque is unemployed and lives in Antelope Valley and was taken into custody at Orange Grove Ave. and First St. It took place at 4:52 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Julian Hayward Fite is a resident of Houston, Texas, and is a landscaper and was picked up at Los Feliz Blvd. and Brand Blvd. The time is 7:15 a.m. The charges are conspiracy to commit a felony and burglary.

Frederick Lamont Pierson lives in Houston, Texas, and is a landscaper and was nabbed at the same site and the same time. The charges are the same.

Carlos Raul Valencia is a Downey resident and was pinched at 25 East Alameda Ave. and the time is 4:00 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Los Angeles resident Giovanni Nicolas Herrera was taken into custody at 1403 Victory Place. It took place at 4:00 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Georgiy Richko is a mechanic and is a Burbank resident and was cuffed at Pass Ave. and the 134 freeway. It occurred at 5:35 p.m. The charge is being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Mario Michele Baccilleri is a tattoo artist and was picked up at 2080 Empire Ave. The time is 7:30 p.m. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance and possession of Xanax.

Zeth Abbe Rivera Cruz lives in Arcadia and was apprehended at Magnolia Blvd. and Victory Blvd. and the time is 7:03 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Ryan Graham Antonacci works in advertising and lives in Los Angeles and was arrested at Victory Blvd. and Manning St.

It took place at 11:44 p.m. The charges are resisting an executive officer – violating probation and throwing objects at a moving vehicle.

On Thursday, May 30, Valeriya Rosenbaum, a Van Nuys resident and an ultrasound technician was handcuffed at 1:10 a.m.

The site is Verdugo Ave. and Maple St. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Jose Vladimir Serrano is a North Hollywood laborer and was taken into custody at the same location and the same time. The charge is transporting or selling methamphetamines.

Manuel Raymond Thibodeau works in customer service and lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at 1701 North Victory Place and the time is 9:20 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of methamphetamines for sale.

Daniel Matthew Camacho lives in Casa Grande, Arizona, and is a cameraman and was apprehended at 12:25 p.m. The charges are petty theft and possession of a loaded firearm.

Blake Anthony McCreery is a Casa Grande, Arizona, resident and was handcuffed at the same time. The charges are brandishing a firearm in public – making criminal threats – possession of a loaded firearm and possession of armor piercing bullets.

Miguel Angel Huezo is a Sun Valley construction worker and was cuffed at 14414 Delano St. The time is 1:40 p.m. The charge is grand theft.

Jonathan Cook lives in Burbank and was arrested at CVS and the time is 7:00 p.m. The charges are robbery and making criminal threats.

Aliek Omar Michael Chamberlain is a Los Angeles entertainer and was picked up at 1800 West Empire Ave. and the time is 8:11 p.m. The charges are organized retail theft and receiving stolen property.

Daniel Lara Velasquez is an Anaheim resident and is employed at a warehouse and was picked up at 2113 North Lincoln St.

The time is 10:10 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and burglary.

Devin Kiebron Green is a contractor and a Los Angeles resident and was handcuffed at 1741 North Victory Place and the time is 7:50 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – receiving stolen property – petty theft twice – resisting arrest – organized retail theft and warrants.

On Wednesday, May 29, Oscar Eli Chicas, a painter who lives in Northridge was apprehended at Hollywood Way and Keswick St. and the time is 4:20 a.m. The charges are grand theft and possession of a controlled substance.

Jorge Alberto Estrada Aguilar resides in Reseda and was taken into custody at the same site and at the same time. The charge is grand theft.

Daniel A. Taraborrelli is a Burbank resident and was handcuffed at 6:20 a.m. The charge is brandishing a deadly weapon in a fight.

Robert Louis Holt is a Los Angeles student and was arrested at the Pasadena courthouse and the time is 10:00 a.m. The charge is robbery.

Los Angeles student Anthony Regalado was nabbed at the same location and the same time and the charge is the same.

Francisco Delgado Rosales lives in Bell and is a roofer and was nabbed at 321 West Elmwood Ave. and the time is 10:10 a.m. The charge is driving without a license and a warrant.

Rachel Kathleen Lara is a Burbank student and was pinched at Edison Blvd. and Evergreen St. It took place at 12:20 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Peyton Wride is a Tujunga manager and was apprehended at 200 North Third St. and the time is 3:10 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Nicanor Gallegos lives in El Monte and is a painter and was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and Delaware Road. It took place at 4:30 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Studio City dentist Patricia Graciela Dedominici was cuffed at 1800 Empire Ave. The charge is petty theft. It occurred at 5:55 p.m.

Angel Jesus Arroyo lives in Arleta and is employed as a commercial driver and was apprehended after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 7:00 p.m.

Marimela Miclescu lives in Fresh Meadows, New York, and is a cleaner and was taken into custody at 1601 North Victory Place. The time is 7:09 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Callum Ali Lachlan works in flooring and lives in Santa Monica and was nabbed at 211 South Valley St. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. It occurred at 8:00 p.m.

Burbank resident Gerrel McFadden is employed in rental sales and was taken into custody after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 9:00 p.m.

Ani Margaryan is a Burbank actress and was handcuffed at Valencia Ave. and Glenoaks Blvd. and the time is 9:35 p.m. The charges are burglary – disorderly conduct and a warrant.

On Tuesday, May 28, Cecelia Carol Gallo, who is a North Hollywood bottle server was nabbed at 1811 Grismer Ave. The time is 00:18 a.m. The charges are contempt of court twice and a warrant.

Eduard Ghazaryan is a Glendale car salesman and was picked up at 3:36 a.m. The charges are identity theft and possession of a firearm in a vehicle.

Genevieve Federhen is a Los Angeles director and was arrested at Buena Vista St. and Vanowen St. and it took place at 5:45 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Brittany Sanchez lives in Canyon Country and was picked up at 1831 North Buena Vista St. and it took place at 6:05 a.m.

The charges are petty theft – possession of Xanax – DUI and causing an injury – possession of a controlled substance for sale and a warrant.

Erick Ernesto Martinez Navarrete is a gardener and is a San Fernando resident and was nabbed at 1301 North Place. It took place at 3:40 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Marina Del Carmen Martinez Galdamez is a house cleaner and is a Pacoima resident and was taken into custody at 3:15 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Ivan Botvich is a Burbank driver and was apprehended at 1800 Empire Ave. and the time is 6:00 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Paulina Perez is a housekeeper and an Arleta resident and was handcuffed at the Burbank overpass and the time is 7:35 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest – driving while under the influence with .08 or above and a warrant.

Danny Charles Victory is in the military and lives in Los Angeles and was cuffed at Magnolia Blvd. and Parish Place. It occurred at 11:30 p.m. The charge is battery.

On Monday, May 27, Salvador Arnulfo Rivera, who is an electrician and a Los Angeles resident was apprehended at 1030 North Kenwood St. and the time is 2:20 a.m. The charge is burglary.

Larisa Chibukchyan is retired and a Burbank resident and was nabbed at the Burbank police department jail lobby. It took place at 11:15 a.m. The charge is petty theft.

Milena Farmanyan is a Burbank resident and a manager and was handcuffed at 1601 Victory Place. It occurred at 1:20 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Alexander Ken Homayouni lives in Los Angeles and is unemployed and was picked up at Victory Blvd. and Maria St. The time is 3:40 p.m. The charge is grand theft.

Paulino Valdez Pena is a Reseda resident and was taken into custody after being charged with resisting an executive officer – resisting arrest – domestic battery and driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug. It occurred at 6:45 p.m.

Ronald Roy Johnson is a substance abuse counselor and is a Glendale resident and was cuffed at 1014 Omer Lane. The time is 7:50 p.m. The charge is burglary.

Keana Ines Bensaid is a Los Angeles student and was apprehended at 1800 Empire Ave. and the time is 8:29 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Manuel Urena lives in Los Angeles and was picked up at 208 East Palm Ave. It took place at 9:00 p.m. The charge is being under the influence of a controlled substance.