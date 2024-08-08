Letter to the Editor: Former BUSD Principal, Teacher and Student To Run For Board of Education District 1 Seat

Letter to the Editor:

I am pleased to share that earlier this evening I officially filed papers to run for Burbank Unified School District’s Board of Education, District 1! With District 1 needing representation, I felt compelled to run and hope to give back to the community that has meant so much to me, my wife, my kids and our family over the years.

I’d like to thank Mr. Steve Ferguson for his many years of service to BUSD. Though we may have disagreed on certain issues, I know his heart was always for kids and our community.

My name is Dr. Thomas Crowther and I’m running for your kids… my kids… OUR kids! Our students deserve a leader who will show-up for them. As a Burbank resident since 1986 and a former BUSD student, teacher, coach and principal I know our schools and community well. My 25 years in education and experience will serve our district in facing the numerous challenges ahead.

I believe many issues can be solved with clearer vision and a laser focus on common sense goals and priorities. Focusing on student achievement, safety and wellness my campaign is centered on helping BUSD regain lost TRUST!

T = Talent

R = Relationships

U = Understanding

S = Students at the center

T = Teamwork

I will be sharing my vision and goals for the BUSD BOE in the days ahead. I ask for your support in taking on the challenges including fiscal uncertainty, declining enrollment and stagnant achievement data. I believe BUSD can once again be a special district where every student thrives! Thank you for your support and trust!

Dr. Thomas Crowther

Candidate for Board of Education, District 1