Elite Sports Medicine Expertise Now in North Hollywood

UCLA Health is proud to announce the opening of a sports medicine clinic in North Hollywood. With a focus on injury diagnosis, personalized treatment plans and performance enhancement, this new clinic offers world-class care for athletes and active individuals of all ages. From elite competitors to those who enjoy staying active, the clinic offers personalized solutions to keep people performing their best.

Led by Marissa Vasquez, MD, MBA, FAAFP, CAQSM — a trusted medical provider for the Los Angeles Dodgers, LA Sparks and UCLA Athletics — the clinic brings top-tier sports medicine expertise to the local community.

“Our goal is to provide specialized, cutting-edge care close to home, helping patients recover quickly and get back to doing what they love,” says Dr. Vasquez.

The sports medicine clinic in North Hollywood isn’t just about treating injuries — it’s about helping patients stay in the game. Patients can expect individualized care tailored to their specific needs, from comprehensive injury management to preventive strategies aimed at avoiding future setbacks. The clinic offers advanced treatments, including ultrasound-guided injections such as corticosteroids and hyaluronic acid to relieve pain and improve mobility. Procedures like percutaneous needle tenotomy are also available to speed up tendon healing.

“We’re here to support every step of your journey, from injury prevention to full recovery,” adds Dr. Vasquez.

Whether you’re addressing a new injury, joint pain or looking to optimize your athletic performance, UCLA Health’s new sports medicine clinic at North Hollywood Specialty Care is your partner in peak physical health.

To make an appointment, visit us at: uclahealth.org/locations/north-hollywood or call 818-980-8258. Weekdays from 8:00 am – 5:00 pm.

Marissa Vasquez, MD is a board certified sports medicine physician who practices at UCLA Health in North Hollywood, 4343 Lankershim Blvd., Suite 200.