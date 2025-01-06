Burbank Police Log: December 16 – December 22

A weekly summary of people taken into custody by the Burbank police department.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2024. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

myBurbank.com will be glad to redact your name upon request. Please click HERE. You MUST include your name as it appears and the exact date that it appeared. Give us 1 to 5 days to redact. (Please note that myBurbank is only legally obligated for the information on the myBurbank.com website and is not responsible for any information used by search engines, ie. Google, Yahoo, etc. You need to contact these companies separately for any removal of personal information).

Burbank’s police department works around the clock and on Sunday, December 22, Izaiah Ronnie Contreras, a Los Angeles resident was handcuffed at 1724 North Hollywood Way. It took place at 10:30 p.m. The charges are possession of nitrous oxide and misdemeanor hit and run.

Erick Alexander Fuentes Martinez lives in Burbank and was apprehended at 200 East Cypress Ave. The time is 6:45 p.m. The charge is robbery.

Malik Maurice Gaines is a truck driver and a Long Beach resident and was nabbed at 1601 North Victory Place. It occurred at 3:00 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Rogue Adiel Garcia was cuffed at 201 North Front St. and the time is 3:04 a.m. The charges are vehicle registration fraud – possession of a controlled substance and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Aram Khachatryan is a Granada Hills resident and was picked up at 1601 North Victory Place. It took place at 9:00 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Anthony Theodore Nichols Jr. lives in North Hollywood and is employed at a warehouse and was taken into custody at San Fernando Blvd. and Brighton St.

The time is 7:45 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Kendra Tashae Peters is a therapist and a Los Angeles resident and was pinched at 1601 North Victory Place and the time is 3:00 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Burbank resident Vincent Rosencrans is an Uber driver and was handcuffed at 1315 North Frederic St. It took place at 9:35 a.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Alexis Andrea Rogers lives in Los Angeles and was arrested after being charged with spousal abuse. It took place at 5:15 p.m.

On Saturday, December 21, Christopher Andrew Blauw, a Glendale resident was picked up at Oak St. and Pass Ave. The time is 10:45 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Adrian Garcia is a Burbank resident and a cook and was apprehended at 624 South Main St. It took place at 8:15 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

James Jerrell Hall III lives in Los Angeles and is employed as a driver and was handcuffed at 200 East Cypress Ave. The time is 5:03 p.m. The charge is petty theft and warrants.

Northridge resident Matthew Alexander Hurst was nabbed at Pass Ave. and Alameda Ave. and the time is 1:30 a.m. The charges are conspiracy to commit a felony – vandalism twice and possession of alcohol in public and being a minor.

Zhenya Koloyan lives in Van Nuys and was apprehended after being charged with spousal abuse and vandalism with $400 or more. The time is 4:30 p.m.

Robert Tyler McNair is an El Monte resident and was nabbed at Victory Blvd. and Verdugo Ave. It took place at 10:08 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Bryan Josue Perez is a resident of Van Nuys and was handcuffed at Pass Ave. and Alameda Ave. The time is 1:30 a.m. The charges are conspiracy to commit a felony – vandalism twice and possession of alcohol in public and being a minor.

Burbank resident Karen Sahgeldyan was picked up after being charged with resisting arrest and spousal abuse. It took place at 1:55 a.m.

Monique Reana Shaw is a Burbank resident and was cuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Buena Vista St. It occurred at 10:09 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – driving while under the influence with .08 or above and possession of Xanax.

Justin Charles Wagner Corcuera is a driver and a Glendale resident and was brought into custody at Lake St. and Olive Ave. The time is 1:30 a.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

On Friday, December 20, Petros Bebekyan, a Las Vegas resident and a driver was nabbed at 1028 South San Fernando Blvd. The time is 2:06 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of burglary tools and warrants.

Ariana Dang lives in Sunland and was picked up at 1028 South San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 2:20 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of burglary tools and a warrant.

Erick Fuentes was apprehended after being charged with battery and trespassing. It took place at 7:10 p.m.

Alejandra Y. Tamayo Avalos lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed after being charged with driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug. The time is 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles resident Stephanie Nicole Tucker was taken into custody at Burbank Blvd. and San Fernando Blvd. It occurred at 1:00 p.m. The charge is resisting arrest and a warrant.

Ahmya Andrea Watson is a resident of Los Angeles and was arrested at 1601 North Victory Place. The time is 10:18 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

On Thursday, December 19, Hollis Tane Belshay, a Fresno resident who works in maintenance was arrested at Glenoaks Blvd. and Olive Ave. The time is 8:41 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Dayanara Abigail Brenes lives in Sun Valley and was apprehended at Lake St. and Elm Ave. The time is 9:00 p.m. The charges are possession of nitrous oxide and vandalism.

Saroya La Hollie Collins is a resident of Los Angeles and was picked up at 1028 San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 4:32 a.m. The charge is possession of nitrous oxide.

Martin Daniel Ivar is employed at a warehouse and lives in Los Angeles and was handcuffed at Magnolia Blvd. and Victory Blvd. It took place at 8:10 a.m. The charge is identity theft.

Akop Galadzhyan is a Northridge resident and was pinched at 651 North San Fernando Blvd. It occurred at 2:10 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Solangel De La Caridad Pena lives in Miami, Florida, and is a loan mortgage processor and was taken into custody at 1351 North Victory Place. The time is 12:30 p.m. The charges are organized retail theft and possession of a controlled substance.

Latrena Lanay Richardson is an Anaheim resident and was picked up at 101 North Victory Blvd. It occurred at 2:00 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – municipal code violation – public nudity and a warrant.

Ishanae Keisha Wilson lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at 1028 South San Fernando Blvd. The time is 4:41 a.m. The charges are possession of nitrous oxide and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Navia De La Caridad Zaldivar Camacho lives in Miami, Florida, and is a caregiver and was arrested at 1351 North Victory Place. The time is 12:30 p.m. The charges are organized retail theft and possession of a controlled substance.

On Wednesday, December 18, Katia Denise Arreaga Anguiano, a Sylmar resident was taken into custody at First St. and Palm Ave. The time is 00:50 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Lancaster resident Isidro Lopez was handcuffed at 200 East Cypress Ave. The time is 11:15 a.m. The charges are petty theft – possession of stolen property and warrants.

Alex Mendez lives in Arleta and was cuffed at Palm Ave. and First St. The time is 00:52 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Rosa Blanca Mendoza is unemployed and a Burbank resident and was nabbed at 200 North Third St. It took place at 3:27 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Roberto Antonio Romero Ibarra lives in Burbank and was picked up at 341 North Sixth St. The time is 5:09 a.m. The charges are possession of nitrous oxide and disorderly conduct.

Luiza Ter Arutyunyan is a Los Angeles resident and was taken into custody at 2:40 a.m. The site is Empire Ave. and Valpreda. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of heroin/cocaine.

On Tuesday, December 17, Charles Winston Bailey, a Ventura resident was pinched at 6240 Sylmar Ave. The time is 8:00 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

North Hollywood resident Fabio Ernesto Cruz was apprehended at 2501 West Magnolia Blvd. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine and a warrant. It took place at 9:30 p.m.

Ricardo Lopez Cazares lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at Hollywood Way and Allen Ave. The time is 3:00 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – being under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of a dagger.

Eric Charles Marcelin lives in Los Angeles and was taken into custody at 10950 Sherman Way. The time is 00:15 a.m. The charge is petty theft.

Lancaster resident Ernest John Martinez was cuffed at 9:30 p.m. The charges are possession of an assault weapon – possession of large capacity magazines and possession of a silencer.

Ricky Villela is a Pacoima resident and was apprehended at 550 North First St. The time is 12:00 a.m. The charge is petty theft.

On Monday, December 16, Rigoberto Bautista Hernandez, a Culver City resident and a busboy was handcuffed at Victory Blvd. and Burbank Blvd. The time is 6:52 p.m. The charges are grand theft and possession of stolen property.

Nelson Bautista Sernas lives in Culver City and was apprehended at the same site and the time is 6:47 p.m. The charges are the same.

Raymond Black is a Los Angeles resident and was picked up at Glenoaks Blvd. and Olive Ave. The time is 4:00 p.m. The charge is resisting arrest.

Los Angeles resident Zohal Karim was brought into custody at the jail lobby and the time is 8:36 a.m. The charge is petty theft.

Amelia Bernays Pitti is a Burbank resident and was nabbed at 8:10 a.m. The site is 1219 Chavez St. The charge is contempt of court.

Omar Rivas lives in Downey and was apprehended at 200 North Third St. The time is 2:40 p.m. The charge is warrants.

Stacie Anastasia Virant is a Glendale resident and was picked up at 131 Isabel St. It took place at 3:30 a.m. The charge is a warrant.