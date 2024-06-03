Burbank Police Log: May 13 – May 19

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2024. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

Always on duty and ready to serve, the Burbank police department on Sunday, May 19, took into custody Josiah Richard Main, who lives in Oceanside and is in the army at 10:45 a.m. The charge is assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm.

Mark Austin Sheflin works in food service and is a Burbank resident and was nabbed at Santa Anita Ave. and Lake St. and the time is 10:45 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – resisting arrest and identity theft.

Burbank resident Lynne Cristina Callahan is unemployed and was taken into custody after being charged with spousal abuse and a warrant. The time is 4:25 p.m.

Natalie Paige McCollough lives in Burbank and is a server and was picked up at Burbank Blvd. and Kenwood St. and the time is 9:36 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

On Saturday, May 18, Ashot Simonyan, who lives in Granada Hills and is a truck driver was apprehended at Burbank Blvd. and Victory Blvd. The time is 1:15 a.m.

The charges are petty theft – possession of a firearm in a vehicle – being under the influence of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm – possession of a skimming device and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Reseda chef David Anthony Honaker was apprehended at Magnolia Blvd. and Beachwood Drive and the time is 2:25 a.m. The charge is petty theft.

Ruben Esteven Alta Marino is a Sylmar construction worker and was cuffed at 8:20 a.m. The location is Magnolia Blvd. and San Fernando Blvd.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft – driving with a suspended or revoked license and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Jasniel Jonathan Moreno is a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at Buena Vista St. and Thornton Ave. The time is 10:30 a.m. The charges are burglary and violating probation.

Sergio Salgado is a recycler and is a Los Angeles resident and was arrested at the same location and the time is 10:45 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – conspiracy to commit a felony – receiving stolen property and burglary.

Juan Omar Picasso is a construction worker and lives in Los Angeles and was apprehended at the same site and the same time. The charge is burglary.

Long Beach resident Jason Allen Lewis and is employed in production and was arrested at Alameda Ave. and Florence St. It took place at 3:02 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Cristian Alexander Guevariano works in waste management and is a Los Angeles resident and was picked up at Olive Ave. and Lake St. The time is 3:55 p.m. The charge is driving without a license.

Keith Michael Sizemore lives in Santa Monica and is employed in comedy and was nabbed at 1800 West Empire Ave. The time is 5:00 p.m. The charges are organized retail theft – outside and a warrant.

Jesse Daniel Lamb is a sheet metal worker and is a Los Angeles resident and was picked up at 1551 North Victory Blvd. The time is 7:45 p.m.

The charges Lamb faces are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine and petty theft.

Hakop Jacko Sardaryan is a Las Vegas mechanic and was taken into custody at Burbank Blvd. and Brighton St. It took place 8:50 p.m. The charges are driving while under the influence of drugs.

On Friday, May 17, Meagan Lauren Sanchez, who is a Burbank case manager was nabbed after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 1:00 a.m.

Isaac Terry Lee Jr. is an in-home care worker and was arrested at 4079 Auburn Road. and the time is 4:45 a.m. The charge is robbery.

Bryant Reyes is a Los Angeles roofer and was apprehended at Olive Ave. and Hood Ave. and the time is 6:33 a.m. The charges are forgery – driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and a warrant.

Eduardo Osorio Hernandez is a Los Ángeles line cook and was picked up at Victory Blvd. and Orchard Drive and the time is 12:40 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Maria Fernanda Baires lives in Huntington Park and is a case manager and was pinched at Magnolia Blvd. and Keystone St. The time is 3:37 p.m.

The charges Baires faces are possession of drug paraphernalia – resisting arrest and organized retail theft.

Bryan Ortiz is a North Hills construction worker and was handcuffed at the same site and the same site. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – organized retail theft and a warrant.

Sasha Aurash Martirosian is a Sun Valley machinist and was cuffed at the same time.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of a controlled substance while armed – possession of ammunition and being a felon – possession of heroin/cocaine – resisting arrest and organized retail theft.

Niko Tyler Ruiz lives in North Hills and is employed in sales and was taken into custody at 10:40 p.m. The charge is assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm.

On Thursday, May 16, Iliana Perez, a North Hollywood resident and a BDC [Business Development Company] representative was handcuffed after being charged with domestic battery and kidnapping. The time is 00:15 a.m.

Steven Wayne Skinner lives in Rancho Cucamonga and is a plumber and was nabbed at Magnolia Blvd. and Glenoaks Blvd. and the time is 1:00 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Jeffrey Derries is unemployed and a Burbank resident and was taken into custody at Glenoaks Blvd. and Kenneth Road. It took place at 3:30 a.m.

The charges are being under the influence of a controlled substance – possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Randy Samuel Bautista lives in Inglewood and was picked up at Buena Vista St. and Jeffries Ave. and the time is 2:04 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Jonathan Marcus Finley is a Los Angeles resident and was pinched at 2500 North Hollywood Way. It occurred at 6:40 a.m. The charge is robbery.

Salvador Garcia is a Los Angeles laborer and was arrested at 1200 Flower St. and the time is 8:35 a.m. The charges are possession of brass knuckles and possession of a controlled substance.

Gor Gevorgyan lives in Glendale and is unemployed and was nabbed at 1015 North Lamer St. It took place at 1:25 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Unemployed Burbank resident Ryan Lee Lemke was apprehended at Olive Ave. and Griffith Park Drive. The time is 2:25 p.m. The charges are petty theft – disorderly conduct and 5-3-904 (A) of the state penal code.

Moises Roman lives in Winnetka and is a painter and was handcuffed at 1301 North Victory Place. The time is 4:13 p.m. The charges are petty theft twice.

Jason Dale Sarrazin is self-employed and was taken into custody at 2627 North Hollywood Way. The time is 4:15 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Teodoso Huerta Lujan is a Los Angeles delivery driver and was picked up at Verdugo Ave. and the time is 6:35 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Hailey Carina Chavez is an Arleta resident and is employed in packing and was cuffed at 1800 West Empire Ave. It took place at 11:14 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Mark Francis Raymond lives in Inglewood and is a truck driver and was nabbed at 1301 North Victory Place. The charge is driving a vehicle while being under the influence of drugs. The time is 10:50 p.m.

On Wednesday, May 15, Cynthia Lopez, who lives in North Hollywood and is a medical assistant was taken into custody at Burbank Blvd. and Victory Blvd. It occurred at 1:42 a.m. The charge is contempt of court.

Richard Angelo Koltz is a resident of Panorama City and is employed as a tutor and was nabbed at the same site and the time is 1:20 a.m. The charge is driving a vehicle while under the influence of drugs.

Lavon Anthony Washington is a rapper and a Canoga Park resident and was handcuffed at 216 East Providencia Ave. and the time is 5:20 a.m.

The charges are driving without proof of a vehicle registration – possession of ammunition and being a felon and a warrant.

Ismael Valencia lives in Los Angeles and was arrested at 1030 West Olive Ave. and the time is 8:40 a.m. The charges are resisting arrest and trespassing.

Javier Suarez is a Tujunga resident and a phlebotomist and was picked up at 200 North Third St. The time is 8:59 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance for sale and a warrant.

Roberto Arias lives in Sun Valley and is a construction worker and was nabbed at Magnolia Blvd. and Griffith Park Drive and the time is 9:50 a.m. The charge is petty theft.

James Edward Whaley is a Glendale resident and is employed as a supplier and was apprehended at 1301 North Victory Place [Walmart]. It took place at 3:43 p.m. The charges are possession of tear gas and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Alvaro Hernan Miranda Salazar is a construction worker and was handcuffed at 1701 North Victory Place. The time is 5:40 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Jannina Liseth Campos is unemployed and a Burbank resident and was picked up at 1800 West Empire Ave. The time is 6:46 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft and trespassing.

Michael Adam Sal Emmanuel Stevens lives in Los Angeles and is unemployed and was taken into custody at San Fernando Blvd. and Empire Ave. The time is 11:10 p.m. The charge is receiving stolen property.

On Tuesday, May 14, Victor Alfonso Avalos Galvan, who is a Van Nuys cook was apprehended at Third St. and Delaware Road. The time is 1:51 a.m. The charge is petty theft.

North Hollywood cook Victor Hugo Garcia Flores was nabbed at Cornell Drive and Third St. The time is 1:55 a.m. The charge is petty theft.

Jason Ivan Maldonado is a Sun Valley lead cook and was arrested at 1015 North San Fernando Blvd. and it took place at 2:15 a.m.

The charges Maldonado faces are petty theft – possession of heroin/cocaine – misdemeanor hit and run and a warrant.

Michael Andrew Kollar is a construction worker and a Sylmar resident and was picked up at the LAPD Van Nuys jail. It occurred at 3:00 a.m. The charge is burglary.

Santa Barbara professor Elliott R. Brown was apprehended at Vanowen St. The time is 1:00 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Mei Ling is disabled and a North Hollywood resident and was taken into custody at the jail lobby and the time is 2:39 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Jaree Lamont Scott is a Los Angeles laborer and was handcuffed at the 110 freeway and Exposition Blvd. The time is 5:40 p.m. The charges are robbery – driving with a suspended or revoked license and a warrant.

Ali Dawson lives in Los Angeles and is employed as a custodian and was nabbed at the same site and the same time. The charge is robbery.

Moises Roman is a construction worker and is a Los Angeles resident and was pinched at Empire Ave. and Valpreda St. It took place at 7:00 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Bianca Yulian Cuellar De Ruiz lives in Corcoran and is a field worker and was arrested at Alameda Ave. and Pass Ave. The charge is being under the influence of a controlled substance. The time is 10:12 p.m.

On Monday, May 13, Edwin Alessis Martines, who lives in Van Nuys and works in armed security was nabbed at 00:20 a.m. The charges are forgery – impersonating a police officer and possession of a firearm in a vehicle.

Krystal Lynette King lives in Los Angeles and was pinched at First St. and Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 2:49 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – resisting arrest and petty theft.

Erik James Jesmok is a technician and is a Pasadena resident and was cuffed at 200 North Third St. The time is 11:20 a.m. The charge is 3000.08 (C) PC and a warrant.

Sacramento resident Daquan Samuel Brown Thomas was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and Walnut Ave. The time is 12:25 p.m. The charge is vandalism with $400 or more.

Jerome Kenyell Jessup is a North Hollywood hair stylist and was taken into custody at 1:15 p.m. The charge is domestic battery.

Franklin Verne Hill is a resident of Orovada, Nevada, and is a day worker and was nabbed at 8300 Outland View Drive. The time is 2:40 p.m. The charge is possession of methamphetamines for sale.

Summer Star Hill lives in Owyhee County and is unemployed and was picked up at Glenoaks Blvd. and Roscoe Blvd. The time is 2:45 p.m. The charge is possession of methamphetamines for sale.

Max Alex Vanteen lives in McDermitt, Oregon, and is a cook and was pinched at the same location and the time is 2:40 p.m. The charge is the same.

Grisha Alaverdyan is a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Tujunga and the time is 5:13 p.m. The charges are contempt of court – battery – battery on a police officer and making criminal threats.

Los Angeles resident Carlos Alberto Ruiz was apprehended at Vickroy Park and the time is 6:30 p.m. The charges are driving while under the influence with .08 or above and possession of a controlled substance.

Juliet Bukorwa is a Burbank caregiver and was picked up at 1701 North Victory Place and the time is 7:33 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest and petty theft.

Cody Richard Croft is a Burbank engineer and was handcuffed at Hollywood Way and Victory Blvd. It occurred at 9:55 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.