Burbank Police Log: November 11 – November 17

A weekly report on those people apprehended by the Burbank police department.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2024. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

myBurbank.com will be glad to redact your name upon request. Please click HERE. You MUST include your name as it appears and the exact date that it appeared. Give us 1 to 5 days to redact. (Please note that myBurbank is only legally obligated for the information on the myBurbank.com website and is not responsible for any information used by search engines, ie. Google, Yahoo, etc. You need to contact these companies separately for any removal of personal information).

Upholding its duty to keep the city and people safe, on Sunday, November 17, Joel Andrews II, a Los Angeles resident was nabbed at 131 North Isabel St. and the time is 2:51 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Ramiro Arroyo lives in Van Nuys and was handcuffed at Olive Ave. and Lincoln St. and the time is 7:00 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance and warrants.

Fabiola Catalina Aviles Rodriguez was apprehended at Olive Ave. and Verdugo Ave. and the time is 1:35 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

De Aundrey Durand Carraway lives in Glendale and was brought into custody at Olive Ave. and Glenoaks Blvd. and the time is 9:51 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – resisting arrest and a warrant.

Los Angeles resident Jonathan Phillip Edward Conklin was pinched at 1601 North Victory Place. The time is 8:00 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine – petty theft and a warrant.

Christian Alexander Rodriguez is unemployed and a Covina resident and was cuffed at 4911 Sancola Ave. It took place at 5:00 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.

On Saturday, November 16, Juan Salazar Alvarez III, a Burbank resident who is unemployed was arrested after being charged with possession of a controlled substance. It took place at 10:00 p.m.

William Daniel lives in Burbank and is unemployed and was picked up at Lake St. and Elm Ave. and it occurred at 8:55 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Justin Jones is a Whitter resident and was nabbed at 1903 Empire Ave. and the time is 4:30 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – burglary and possession of burglary tools.

Bianca Luccia Lococo is a Fallbrook resident and is employed as a spray tanner and was handcuffed at 2200 West Empire Ave. The time is 2:38 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.

Whitter resident Michael James Madrid was apprehended at 1903 West Empire Ave. and the time is 4:30 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – burglary – possession of burglary tools and possession of tear gas.

Gerardo Montes is unemployed and a Sun Valley resident and was pinched at 250 North First St. The time is 2:51 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct and warrants.

Kimberly Rochelle Muse is a Palmdale resident and is employed as a caregiver and was cuffed at 200 East Cypress Ave. It took place at 5:00 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft and a warrant.

Heenaya Lajoi Phillips is a cheer coach and a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at Hollywood Way and Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 3:42 a.m. The charges are resisting an executive officer and DUI with injury.

Los Angeles resident Martin Reyes is a street cleaner and was apprehended at Alameda Ave. and Victory Blvd. The time is 9:23 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and being under the control of a controlled substance.

Ivan De Jesus Rodriguez Gonzalez lives in Los Angeles and was picked up at Buena Vista St. and Winona Ave. and it took place at 1:14 a.m. The charges are conspiracy to commit a felony and grand theft.

Pedro Solarzano De La Cruz is a construction worker and is a resident of Los Angeles and was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and Buena Vista St. It occurred at 1:00 a.m. The charge is grand theft.

Roberto Solarzano De La Cruz lives in Los Angeles and is a construction worker and was nabbed at the same site and the same time. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and grand theft.

Hollywood resident Ruben Manzanilla Tello was handcuffed at Victory Blvd. and Chandler Blvd. and the time is 3:55 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

On Friday, November 15, Simon Chinnaiyan, who is unemployed and a Burbank resident was taken into custody at 545 East Palm Ave. and the time is 9:54 p.m. The charges are petty theft – possession of heroin/cocaine and disorderly conduct.

Randy Jonathan De La Puente is employed as a security guard and is a Burbank resident and was apprehended at 8:20 p.m. The charge is elder abuse and warrants.

Paul Jose Flores lives in Burbank and was cuffed at Victory Blvd. and Clybourn Ave. and the time is 5:00 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Jose Lopez is a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at Burbank Blvd. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 11:15 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – tampering with a motor vehicle – resisting arrest and grand theft.

Elizabeth Mariscal lives in Pacoima and is a medical assistant and was arrested at Flower St. and Providencia Ave. and the time is 3:45 a.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Pacoima resident Ernesto Daniel Mariscal was handcuffed at the same site and at the same time. The charges are vandalism with $400 or more and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Greg Alex Smith lives in Los Angeles and is a car detailer and was picked up at Victory Blvd. and Burbank Blvd. and it took place at 12:55 p.m.

The charges are joyriding – possession of a controlled substance – driving with a revoked or suspended license and a warrant.

Los Angeles resident Juan Vasquez was nabbed at Burbank Blvd. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 11:15 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – resisting arrest – tampering with a motor vehicle – grand theft and a warrant.

On Thursday, November 14, Raymond Black IV, a Los Angeles resident was nabbed at 9:24 p.m. The charge is assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and warrants.

Richard Farfan lives in Carmel and is unemployed and was arrested at 109 South San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 4:34 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct and warrants.

Bell Gardens resident Brian Flores Reina was taken into custody at Verdugo Ave. and Maple St. and it took place at 1:15 a.m. The charge is grand theft.

Myla Gaviola is a payroll auditor and a San Fernando resident and was picked up at 3226 West Magnolia Blvd. It took place at 6:30 p.m. The charge is trespassing.

Varazdat Harutyunyan lives in Santa Clarita and was handcuffed after being charged with robbery. The time is 6:29 p.m.

Byron Herrera Lorenzana is a Huntington Park resident and was apprehended at Verdugo Ave. and Maple St. and it took place at 1:15 a.m. The charges are conspiracy to commit a felony and grand theft.

Daniela Salome Inostrozaolate lives in North Hills and is employed as a cleaner and was taken into custody at 1051 West Burbank Blvd. The time is 4:10 p.m. The charges are forgery and petty theft.

Daniel John Nardine is a resident of Pomona and was picked up at 235 West Santa Anita Ave. and it took place at 7:10 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Los Angeles resident David Doucet Nealon was cuffed at Alameda Ave. and Victory Blvd. and the time is 10:15 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of burglary tools.

Gustavo Neri lives in Hollywood and was arrested at Lake St. and Valencia Ave. and the time is 9:00 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants.

Samantha Lee Walls Riley is a nurse and is a La Crescenta resident and was picked up at Magnolia Blvd. and Glenwood Place and it took place at 12:57 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of Xanax.

Daniel Ray Salazar is a Baldwin Park resident and is a construction worker and was handcuffed at 3580 Vineland Ave. The time is 2:28 p.m. The charge is grand theft.

Lucy Beatriz Siguenza lives in Burbank and was taken into custody at 916 South San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 2:54 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Bell Gardens resident Darvi Urbino was cuffed at Verdugo Ave. and Maple St. and the time is 1:52 a.m. The charge is grand theft.

Michelle Jocelyn Valdez lives in Van Nuys and was apprehended after being charged with spousal abuse and burglary. The time is 11:39 p.m.

On Wednesday, November 13, Joseph Lewis Clark, a Los Angeles resident who works as a support specialist was pinched at 1301 North Victory Place. The time is 5:00 p.m. The charges are petty theft and possession of brass knuckles.

Luis Fernando Del Toro lives in Pacoima and was picked up at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 10:32 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – driving while under the influence with .08 or above and possession of brass knuckles.

Annika Detti is an operations manager and a Los Angeles resident and was handcuffed at 1301 North Victory Place. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and petty theft. It took place at 5:00 p.m.

Nicholas Travis Floyd is unemployed and is a Los Angeles resident and was handcuffed after being charged with kidnapping – battery and a warrant. The time is 9:45 p.m.

Van Nuys resident Angel Danny Garcia Bayardo is a mechanic and was pinched at Burbank Blvd. and Hollywood Way. The time is 9:45 a.m. The charge is receiving stolen property.

Juan Carlos Medina Majorca is a gold miner and was apprehended at Alameda Ave. and Bruce Lane and the time is 4:40 p.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance while being armed – possession of a concealed weapon and carrying a loaded firearm in public.

Armen Mirazoian is a Tujunga Uber driver and was brought into custody at 200 North Third St. The time is 1:03 p.m. The charge is grand theft.

Patrick Jon Pearson lives in Los Angeles and was arrested at 1701 West Olive Ave. and the time is 8:16 p.m. The charge is battery.

John Michael Ramirez lives in North Hollywood and was nabbed at Burbank Blvd. and Hollywood Way. It occurred at 9:50 a.m. The charge is receiving stolen property.

Jakory Dasmann Taylor lives in Los Angeles and was picked up after being charged with grand theft. The time is 2:13 p.m.

On Tuesday, November 12, Por Narong Bunchuyrod, a Los Angeles resident was taken into custody after being charged with domestic battery and the time is 8:55 p.m.

North Hollywood resident Jordan James Elkins is a car salesman and was nabbed at 7500 North Glenoaks Blvd. and the time is 00:05 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Michael James Elkins is a North Hollywood resident and was arrested at Glenoaks Blvd. and Cohasset St. The time is 00:02 a.m. The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and hit and run with property damage.

Alejandro Hernandez Rico lives in Canyon Country and was picked up at 1515 North Glenoaks Blvd. and the time is 11:30 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Callistus Dominic Lucien is a Glendora resident and was apprehended after being charged with assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm – spousal abuse making criminal threats. It occurred at 7:37 p.m.

Matthew Richard Madsen is a resident of Los Angeles and was apprehended at San Fernando Blvd. and Hollywood Way and the time is 12:15 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Michael Karam Nazo is a babysitter and a resident of Burbank and was handcuffed at 201 East Magnolia Blvd. The time is 11:45 a.m. The charge is vandalism with $400 or above.

Jose Alberto Perez is a cashier and a resident of San Fernando and was nabbed at 1601 North Victory Place. It took place at 4:00 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Chris Angel Rodriguez is a ride operator and a Sylmar resident and was picked up at 910 First St. The time is 3:50 p.m. The charge is bringing contraband into a jail or prison and a warrant.

Kaley Vinapa is a truck driver and was arrested at 1613 North Buena Vista St. and the time is 5:02 p.m. The charge is petty theft and warrants.

On Monday, November 11, Nicholas Travis Floyd, who is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident was apprehended at Olive Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. The time is 2:58 p.m. The charge is defrauding an innkeeper.

Michael Karam Nazo lives in Burbank and was picked up at 3321 West Burbank Blvd. and the time is 8:07 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and bringing contraband into a jail or prison.

Christian Geovany Oseguera is a Burbank resident and was nabbed at 1800 Scott Road and it took place at 9:00 p.m. The charge is battery.

Manuel Perez is a Moreno Valley resident and was taken into custody at 1575 North Victory Place. It occurred at 7:50 p.m. The charges are receiving stolen property – trespassing – disorderly conduct and a warrant.

Armen Shahbazyan is self-employed and a Burbank resident and was cuffed at Lake St. and Alameda Ave. and the time is 7:00 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of body armor and a warrant.

Hapa Diana Zakkariah lives in Glendale and was pinched at Victory Blvd. and Magnolia Blvd. It took place at 6:45 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Hayden Michael Vandiver is a resident of Eastaboga, Alabama, and was handcuffed at Oak St. and Pass Ave. It occurred at 11:54 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.