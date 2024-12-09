Burbank Police Log: November 18 – November 24

A weekly summary of people taken into custody by the men and women in blue.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2024. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

myBurbank.com will be glad to redact your name upon request. Please click HERE. You MUST include your name as it appears and the exact date that it appeared. Give us 1 to 5 days to redact. (Please note that myBurbank is only legally obligated for the information on the myBurbank.com website and is not responsible for any information used by search engines, ie. Google, Yahoo, etc. You need to contact these companies separately for any removal of personal information).

While on patrol, the Burbank police on Sunday, November 24, arrested Joshua Alexander Escobar after being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct. The time is 10:00 p.m.

Akhop Galadzhyan lives in Northridge and is unemployed and was nabbed at Verdugo Ave. and Beachwood Drive. The time is 10:30 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

Rita Maral Megerdichian is a Glendale resident and was picked up at 2255 North Buena Vista St. and the time is 9:30 a.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Los Angeles resident Nancy Bernadette Mendoza was handcuffed at 139 North Victory Place. It took place at 6:40 p.m. The charge is petty theft and a warrant.

Joseph George Michel resides in Los Angeles and was apprehended at 1301 North Victory Place. The time is 6:40 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Lianna Nikolyan lives in Burbank and is unemployed and was pinched at 1601 North Victory Place. The time is 5:10 p.m. The charge is grand theft.

Burbank resident Brendan James Pegg was cuffed after being charged with spousal abuse and destroying a communication device. It occurred at 4:43 a.m.

Julio Cristian Rocha is a Portland resident and was apprehended at 761 North First St. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug. The time is 8:00 p.m.

Burbank resident Zoe Michelle Szekely was arrested after being charged with domestic battery. It took place at 4:30 a.m.

Silvia Leticia Veyna is a stocker and a Burbank resident and was picked up at 1051 West Burbank Blvd. and the time is 5:20 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

On Saturday, November 23, Ronaldo Arteaga, a Reseda resident and a teacher’s assistant was nabbed at Orange Grove Ave. and Kenneth Road. The time is 2:30 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

Anna Bezruchko lives in Van Nuys and was arrested at 1301 North Victory Place. The charge is petty theft. The time is 8:00 a.m.

Raymond Black IV is a Los Angeles resident and was handcuffed at 761 North First St. The time is 7:40 p.m. The charge is resisting an executive officer.

Hollywood resident Carlos Cadena Romero was apprehended at 2407 West Victory Blvd. It took place at 8:50 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Carla Marie Corral lives in North Hollywood and was taken into custody at 1900 West Empire Ave. It occurred at 7:34 p.m. The charges are organized retail theft – possession of a controlled substance and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Anton Krivosh Chekov is a Van Nuys resident and was cuffed at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 6:00 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Sunland resident Edwin Robledo Lussi Jr. was pinched at Hollywood Way and Victory Blvd. and the time is 9:00 p.m. The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Wesley Neil Lott lives in Long Beach and was arrested at 1900 West Empire Ave. and the time is 7:30 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – organized retail theft and a warrant.

Ty Kiem Burgundy Masonis is a resident of Panorama City and is employed in sales and was brought into custody at 2407 West Victory Blvd.

It occurred at 8:50 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine and misappropriation of lost property.

Raymond Nowell lives in Burbank and was nabbed at 840 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 12:00 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Michael Tananyan is a resident of North Hollywood and was handcuffed at 3415 West Alameda Ave. and the time is 2:03 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and resisting an executive officer.

Julio Cesar Valeriano lives in Pacoima and was cuffed at Hollywood Way and Victory Blvd. It took place at 9:30 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

On Friday, November 22, Nicholas Acevedo, who lives in Glendale and is unemployed was picked up at Allen Ave. and Victory Blvd. and the time is 1:45 a.m. The charge is joyriding.

Jennifer Vanessa Amaya is a Los Angeles resident and was picked up at 1601 North Victory Place. It occurred at 6:45 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Burbank resident Armen Babayan was handcuffed at Victory Blvd. and Beachwood Drive and the time is 3:40 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft – possession of heroin/cocaine and warrants.

Jered Edward Davis is a North Hollywood resident and was picked up at 1800 West Empire Ave. The time is 2:15 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

John Doe is a resident of Los Angeles and was taken into custody at Burbank Blvd. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 6:00 a.m. The charges are resisting arrest – possession of nitrous oxide and a warrant.

Christian Michael Ellington lives in Los Angeles and was cuffed at 8:30 a.m. The charge is assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and warrants.

North Hollywood resident Rafael Gaona was arrested at Hollywood Way and Clark Ave. and the time is 10:51 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and petty theft.

Madison Rose Heibel lives in Los Angeles and was apprehended at Hollywood Way and Verdugo Ave. and the time is 9:20 p.m. The charge is resisting arrest and warrants.

Los Angeles resident Jovany Ibarra was handcuffed at 14403 Pacific Ave and the time is 6:10 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Janessa Jenisa Lopez lives in Glendale and was nabbed at 215 West Linden Ave. The time is 1:53 a.m. The charge is joyriding.

Milton Marvin Martinez is a North Hills resident and was taken into custody at 200 North Third St. The time is 11:45 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Destine Elizabeth Miller lives in Pahrump, Nevada, and is a babysitter and was arrested at 1403 North Victory Place. It took place at 7:00 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Sun Valley resident Gerardo Montes was cuffed at Burbank Blvd. and Hollywood Way. The time is 5:00 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Darlin A. Morales Bonilla is a resident of Los Angeles and was picked up at 5:20 a.m. The charge is assault with a deadly weapon.

Jesus Ernesto Rivera lives in Sun Valley and was handcuffed after being charged with possession of tear gas and possession of heroin/cocaine. The time is 9:57 p.m.

Palmdale resident Hugo Sanchez Samudio was pinched at Buena Vista St. and Magnolia Blvd. It took place at 11:59 a.m. The charge is battery.

Reginald Smith is a Pahrump, Nevada, resident and a barber and was taken into custody at 1403 North Victory Place. The time is 7:38 p.m. The charge is petty theft and a warrant.

Taylor Nicole Sunderman lives in Newall and was arrested at Buena Vista St. and Pacific Ave. and it took place at 00:17 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Ruben Erick Velina was apprehended at Victory Blvd. and Linden Ave. and the time is 1:45 a.m. The charge is joyriding.

On Thursday, November 21, Victoria Erin Adolpus, an Inglewood resident was handcuffed at Hollywood Way and Alameda Ave. The time is 2:17 p.m. The charge is joyriding.

Boris Beydar is unemployed and a North Hollywood resident and was nabbed at 200 North Third St. The time is 11:00 a.m. The charge is vandalism with $400 or more.

Brandon Angelo Davis lives in Lancaster and was taken into custody at 250 East Olive Ave. and the time is 10:56 a.m. The charges are resisting arrest – petty theft – identity theft and defrauding an innkeeper.

Leon Paul Du Pree is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident and was pinched at 1351 North Victory Place and it took place at 8:05 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft – possession of heroin/cocaine and warrants.

Jorge Alberto Estrada Aguilar lives in Los Angeles and was apprehended at 200 North Third St. The charge is a warrant. It took place at 3:30 a.m.

Fei Lyu is a Baldwin Park resident and was nabbed at 7:00 a.m. The charges are manufacturing a controlled substance – possession of methamphetamines for sale – elder abuse – forgery – possession of counterfeit items and theft by false pretenses.

Grace Olrun lives in Anchorage, Alaska, and was picked up at 2627 North Hollywood Way and the time is 10:30 p.m. The charge is battery.

Burbank resident Adam Craig Williams is a drug and alcohol technician and was pinched at Magnolia Blvd. and Hollywood Way. The time is 9:40 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and contempt of court.

On Wednesday, November 20, Damian Bryan Avena, an Altadena resident was picked up at Alameda Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 00:40 a.m. The charge is possession of Xanax.

Alfonso Carrasco lives in Whittier and was taken into custody after being charged with resisting an executive officer – sexual battery and disorderly conduct. The time is 4:45 a.m.

Tamajanae Aubrey Cooper is a Novato resident and was handcuffed at 1351 North Victory Place and the time is 1:54 p.m. The charge is organized retail theft.

John Paul Covarrubias lives in North Hollywood and was taken into custody at 3:28 a.m. The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – possession of a firearm and being a felon and possession of ammunition and being a felon.

Isaac Adrian Guerrero lives in Pasadena and was nabbed at Alameda Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 00:20 a.m. The charges are possession of nitrous oxide – possession of a controlled substance and possession of Xanax.

Javon Keymont Powell is a Vallejo resident and was arrested at Brighton St. and Empire Ave. It occurred at 1:10 p.m. The charge is organized retail theft.

Edward John Reed is employed at a warehouse and is a Los Angeles resident and was handcuffed at 2500 West Victory Blvd. The time is 8:20 p.m. The charges are burglary and receiving stolen property.

North Hollywood resident David Aaron Sanchez was taken into custody at 7:51 p.m. The charges are participating in gang activity – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance for sale – possession of a concealed weapon – possession of a loaded firearm and possession of a controlled substance while armed.

Joseph Nicholas Vasquez is unemployed and a Burbank resident and was nabbed at 164 West Elmwood Ave. and the time is 10:00 a.m. The charge is trespassing.

David Edgardo Vega is an Altadena resident and was picked up at Alameda Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 00:30 a.m. The charge is possession of Xanax.

On Tuesday, November 19, Armando Joseph Acosta, a resident of Baldwin Park and a mechanic was nabbed at 1301 North Victory Place.

The time is 9:05 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft and a warrant.

Boris Beydar is unemployed and a North Hollywood resident and was taken into custody at Verdugo Ave. and Keystone St. It took place at 8:53 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Frank Phillip Burciaga Cabero lives in Hollywood and was handcuffed at 301 North Buena Vista St. and the time is 00:09 a.m. The charges are disturbing the peace and disorderly conduct.

Ivory Taylor George lives in Palm Desert and was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Alameda Ave. It took place at 10:30 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine and a warrant.

La Canada resident Kevin Daniel Gorman was taken into custody at 640 North Victory Blvd. The time is 11:55 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of a dagger.

Aaron Douglas Weller Jr. lives in Burbank and was arrested at 201 East Magnolia Blvd. and it occurred at 4:00 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

On Monday, November 18, Garo Balian, a Northridge resident who works in security was apprehended at 5:50 p.m. The charges are possession of a concealed weapon – possession of ninja stars and possession of a baton.

Khoren Hayrapetyan is an owner and a resident of Valencia and was handcuffed at 1301 North Victory Place. The time is 4:20 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Arleta resident Malou Lourdes Madrinan was arrested at 1800 West Empire Ave. and the time is 9:11 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest – forgery – petty theft twice and false impersonation.

Angel Anthony Ortiz lives in Covina and was taken into custody at Victory Blvd. and Olive Ave. It took place at 11:38 p.m. The charge is robbery.

Samuel Seth Parros is a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at 529 North Griffith Park Drive and the time is 1:00 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Paulina Layla Perez is a housekeeper and an Arleta resident and was handcuffed at Verdugo Ave. and Glenoaks Blvd. and the time is 10:11 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Raymond Rodriguez lives in Los Angeles and was pinched at 1701 North Victory Place. It occurred at 6:42 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine – petty theft twice and warrants.

Hamazasp Sahakyan is a manager and is a resident of Sun Valley and was cuffed at 1301 North Victory Place. The time is 4:20 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

North Hollywood resident Jerry Wade was picked up at 2502 West Burbank Blvd. and the time is 3:56 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.