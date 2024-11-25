Getting into the holiday spirit with “Christmas in Camelot” at the Historic Shakespeare Club

Step into the enchanted land of Camelot this holiday season as Theatre Americana and the Zonta Club of Burbank Area present “Christmas in Camelot” on Saturday, December 14th. Set amidst the dramatic beauty of the historic Shakespeare Club in Pasadena, this charming evening will weave a spell that will be long remembered—a magical mixture of music, wonder, and holiday cheer.

The night promises to be filled with the magical, memorable music of Lerner & Loewe, starring an uncommonly talented cast as they sing and work their way through the iconic tale of Camelot. King Arthur himself—Michael Shaughnessy—will provide an evening filled with soaring vocals and deeply emotional delivery, joined by Queen Guinevere played by Marianne Davis-Rago; Lancelot, played by Michael Selle; and Galahad, introduced by Elizah Reyes. This Theatre Americana production will surely please audiences with their artistry and presence on stage.

Join us at 6:00 p.m. for a holiday reception, complete with hors d’oeuvres and refreshments, followed by the performance at 7:30 p.m. The Shakespeare Club is a historic villa situated in one of Pasadena’s finest neighborhoods and provides a festive backdrop for this enchanting evening.

Tickets are $55 and include the reception and show. Proceeds will benefit the Zonta Club of Burbank Area and its mission of empowering women locally and globally. Funds raised will support programs such as the club’s Wings Grants, which aid women in need of a second chance to get back on their feet.

Make sure not to miss out on a beautiful evening of music and community all while giving to a great cause.

Details:

What: Christmas in Camelot, presented by Theatre Americana and Zonta Club of Burbank Area

Christmas in Camelot, presented by Theatre Americana and Zonta Club of Burbank Area When: Saturday, December 14th – Reception at 6:00 p.m., Show at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 14th – Reception at 6:00 p.m., Show at 7:30 p.m. Where: Shakespeare Clubhouse, 171 S. Grand Ave., Pasadena

Shakespeare Clubhouse, 171 S. Grand Ave., Pasadena Tickets: $55 – Available now at Eventbrite

Have a merry holiday with the most magic possible—there’s just “not a more congenial spot for happily ever-after than here in Camelot.”