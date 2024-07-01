Mobility Equipment Presented to City’s Adaptive Drop-in Sports Program

On Sunday, June 30, the City of Burbank’s Parks and Recreation Department hosted an Adaptive Sports Equipment Presentation Ceremony to celebrate the acquisition of five pieces of mobility equipment that will be used to support the City’s Adaptive Drop-in Sports Program at McCambridge Recreation Center.

“We are grateful to Supervisor Kathryn Barger for her generosity and partnership in supporting the City of Burbank’s Adaptive Sports Program,” said Mayor Nick Schultz. “With this new mobility equipment, we continue to make sports and recreational opportunities inclusive for all. I look forward to seeing the positive impact this equipment will have on the lives of our residents.”

( Photo by© Ross A Benson)

“I’m a proud supporter of the City of Burbank’s Adaptive Sports Program,” said Supervisor Kathryn Barger. “With over 2,000 youth with special needs in the Burbank Unified School District, it is critical that we prioritize inclusivity in sports and recreational opportunities for youth of all abilities. I commend Burbank’s commitment to both promoting inclusivity and proactively making play accessible to individuals with disabilities.”

The mobility equipment was purchased using Measure A funding. Measure A, approved by nearly 75% of Los Angeles County voters, is administered by the Los Angeles County Regional Park and Open Space District.

Adaptive sports provide a platform for individuals with disabilities to showcase their talents, determination, and resilience. Engaging in sports improves cardiovascular health and muscle strength, improving overall health outcomes. Through programs like this, the City of Burbank will raise awareness about the capabilities of people living with disabilities, challenging stereotypes, and promoting a more inclusive society.