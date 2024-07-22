Burbank Police Log: July 1- July 7

The Burbank police department is on patrol and keeping the city safe.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2024. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

myBurbank.com will be glad to redact your name upon request. Please click HERE. You MUST include your name as it appears and the exact date that it appeared. Give us 1 to 5 days to redact. (Please note that myBurbank is only legally obligated for the information on the myBurbank.com website and is not responsible for any information used by search engines, ie. Google, Yahoo, etc. You need to contact these companies separately for any removal of personal information).

Being on alert and ready is something the Burbank police department does every day and on Sunday, July 7, Gabriel Benavidez, who is a Pasadena resident and a special effects employee was arrested at 1:30 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – joyriding – possession of tear gas – lurking – trespassing and a warrant.

Adam Alejandro Ayon is a delivery driver and a Burbank resident and was nabbed at IKEA Way and Verdugo Ave. The time is 4:15 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Jeremy Franklin Moon is a Burbank CEO and was taken into custody at Victory Blvd. and Catalina St. The time is 4:40 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Adam Craig Williams lives in Burbank and was handcuffed at Hollywood Way and Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 1:10 p.m.

It took place at 1:10 p.m. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance – possession of a dagger and a warrant.

Hrachya Hasratyan is a Burbank handyman and was apprehended at 1601 North Victory Place. It occurred at 5:00 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Gilberto Gomez Jiminez is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident and was picked up at the same site and the time is 8:08 p.m. The charges are petty theft twice.

Jade Tycineldyda Mundy is a California City resident and was taken into custody at San Fernando Blvd. and Buena Vista St.

It occurred at 9:20 p.m. The charges are aiding or abetting in a crime – driving with a suspended or revoked license and driving without a valid registration.

Kasimu Damis Kudura Harris is unemployed and a Santa Clarita resident and was nabbed at 1651 North Victory Place. The time is 7:20 p.m. The charges are petty theft and organized retail theft.

Moises Roman is a Los Angeles painter and was arrested at Empire Ave. and Valpreda St. The time is 11:15 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft – grand theft and a warrant.

Kasimu Kudura is a North Hollywood actor and was apprehended at 1651 North Victory Place. The time is 7:20 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest – petty theft – organized retail theft and false imprisonment.

On Saturday, July 6, De Juan Dedrick, who lives in Los Angeles and works at a warehouse was picked up at 7600 South Broadway. The time is 00:30 a.m. The charge is sale or transportation of marijuana.

Jonathan A. Merlos lives in Huntington Park and works in upholstery and was taken into custody after being charged with spousal abuse – possession of a controlled substance while armed – possession of a loaded firearm – possession of ammunition by a felon and possession of a firearm and being a felon. The time is 00:15 a.m.

Christian Price Brown resides in Encinitas and is unemployed and was nabbed at 1015 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 3:44 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – vehicle registration fraud – possession of Xanax and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Travis Irving Gault lives in San Diego and works in field production and was apprehended at the same site and the charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft – possession of heroin/cocaine. The time is the same.

Charles Marston is a Los Angeles clerk and was arrested at 25 East Alameda Ave. and the time is 8:07 a.m.

The charges are resisting arrest – grand theft – organized retail theft – receiving stolen property – 640 (B) (2) of the state penal code and a warrant.

Kevin Niiayi Welbeck lives in Burbank and is a production manager and was picked up after being charged with domestic battery. It took place at 11:45 a.m.

Melissa Miranda is a resident of Sun Valley and is a warehouse lead and was apprehended at Maple St. and Victory Blvd. and the time is 2:00 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – joyriding – petty theft – identity theft and attempted extortion.

Grace Lillian Soliz is unemployed and a Sun Valley resident and was apprehended at Maple St. and Victory Blvd. The time is 1:45 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Justin Jackson lives in Sherman Oaks and is unemployed and was picked up at 212 East Elmwood Ave. and the time is 2:40 p.m.

The charges are possession of burglary tools – possession of Xanax – possession of tear gas – petty theft – probation violation and receiving stolen property.

Salvador Salazar is a Fresno resident and is employed at a laboratory and was cuffed at 1520 North Rose St. The time is 5:00 p.m. The charge is burglary.

Destiny Wayden Knight Towner lives Coalinga and is a soldier and was pinched at 1531 North Evergreen St. The time is 6:26 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest – burglary and possession of a firearm and being a felon.

Joseph McCoy Huron III is a Huron, South Dakota, machine operator and was nabbed at the same site and the same time.

The charges are driving with a suspended or revoked license – driving while under the influence of drugs – possession of a loaded firearm – burglary – resisting arrest and warrants.

Brian Anthony Thompson is a resident of Inglewood and is employed in delivery and was taken into custody at Magnolia Blvd. and Third St.

The time is 9:48 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft twice – receiving stolen property and warrants.

Cristian Mauricio Torres Arias is a Los Angeles resident and a machine operator and was nabbed at 1800 West Empire Ave. The time is 10:15 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft – making criminal threats and a warrant.

On Friday, July 5, Gina Lynn De La Torre, who lives in Sun Valley and is unemployed was apprehended at Pass Ave. and Heffron Drive.

It occurred at 00:40 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of nitrous oxide and a warrant.

Jorge Luis Morales lives in Los Angeles and was arrested at 913 North San Fernando Blvd. The time is 1:37 a.m. The charges are resisting arrest – defrauding an innkeeper and disorderly conduct.

Davit Saribekyan is employed as a framer and is a Glendale resident and was handcuffed at Empire Ave. and the 5 freeway. The charges are petty theft and possession of heroin/cocaine. It took place at 4:20 a.m.

Marly Tabitha Olivares works in the stock market and lives in Burbank and was taken into custody after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 1:30 p.m.

Jamie Figueroa Medina is a North Hills resident and is unemployed and was picked up at 2:00 p.m. The location is 1601 West Verdugo.

The charge is grand theft – possession of heroin/cocaine – resisting arrest – felony reckless evasion and warrants.

Cynthia M. Prodan is a Canoga Park resident and is employed as a gardener and was nabbed after being charged with contempt of court – spousal abuse and a warrant. The time is 5:55 p.m.

Vigen Ashoti Yengoyan is an Uber driver and a Burbank resident and was pinched at Buena Vista St. and San Fernando Blvd. The time is 11:25 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Ashley Anna Simonini is employed at a restaurant and is a Los Angeles resident and was arrested at Victory Blvd. and Buena Vista St. The time is 9:35 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

On Thursday, July 4, Charles Winston Bailey, a Ventura resident who is self-employed was taken into custody at 2309 North San Fernando Road. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and burglary. The time is 00:55 a.m.

Dylan Anthoney Lorenzo lives in Huntington Beach and is employed in data entry and was picked up at Buena Vista St. and Clark Ave.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above. The time is 4:47 a.m.

Douglas Frederick Hannah is a forklift driver and a North Hollywood resident and was arrested at 9:50 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and identity theft. The site is Victory Blvd. and Buena Vista St.

Lynee Chris Callahan lives in Tarzana and is unemployed and was picked up after being charged with violating a restraining order and a warrant. The time is 12:00 p.m.

Emmanuel Escobedo is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident and was handcuffed at 1200 Flower St. The time is 3:10 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of heroin/cocaine.

North Hollywood resident Andy Fuentes is unemployed and was nabbed at Hollywood Way and Victory Blvd. It occurred at 4:09 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and petty theft.

Narine Azizian lives in Sun Valley and was apprehended at 1006 North Glenoaks Blvd. The time is 6:30 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Gustavo Robles is a painter and a Los Angeles resident and was handcuffed at 7:00 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – vandalism with $400 or more and a warrant. The site is Buena Vista St. and Winona Ave.

On Wednesday, July 3, Daniel Evan Milber, who is a resident of Seattle and is employed in technical support was apprehended at 920 North Hollywood Way.

The time is 00:12 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine – burglary and a warrant.

Andrew Joseph Miller lives in Valley Village and is a property manager and was nabbed at 301 North Pass Ave. The time is 1:45 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Juan Carlo Martinez is a North Hollywood resident and is a prep cook and was taken into custody at Sunset Canyon Drive and Magnolia Blvd. It took place at 3:04 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Angel Daniel Velasquez lives in North Hollywood and was arrested at the same site and the time is 3:05 a.m. The charge is the same.

Gegham Mamreyan is a Sun Valley construction worker and was handcuffed at 1601 North Victory Place. It occurred at 1:30 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Ezequiel Garcia is a gardener and a North Hollywood resident and was picked up at 8:00 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance. The location is San Fernando Blvd. and Floyd St.

David Keith Burmaster is employed as a welder and is a Burbank resident and was brought into custody at 10:45 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct. The location is 433 North Glenoaks Blvd.

North Hollywood resident Christopher Alvarez is a shop technician and was nabbed at Buena Vista St. and Victory Blvd. It took place at 9:50 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence with .08 or above – being on probation for a DUI and driving with .01 alcohol level.

On Tuesday, July 2, Oscar Gonzalez, a Van Nuys resident was nabbed at 265 West Olive Ave. The time is 1:50 a.m. The charge is resisting an executive officer and a warrant.

Benjamin Barrett Klebs is an air conditioning store owner and was handcuffed at 737 North Valley St. The charge is violating a restraining order and the time is 7:20 a.m.

Zareh Isagholi is a Glendale logistics coordinator and was arrested at 200 North Third St. The charges are grand theft – possession of a controlled substance and possession of heroin/cocaine. It took place at 2:45 p.m.

Christopher Richard Monroe lives in Los Angeles and is a healthcare provider and was taken into custody at 12819 McKinley Ave. The time is 2:30 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Benjamin Barrett Klebs is a Burbank air conditioning store owner and was nabbed after being charged with violating a restraining order. The time is 4:25 p.m.

Arman Sedrakyan is a Glendale driver and was handcuffed at 1601 North Victory Blvd. and the time is 8:10 p.m. The charges are petty theft and possession of a baton.

Teressa Marie Lancianese lives in Valley Village and is employed as a driver and was apprehended at the same location and the time is 7:50 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine – bringing contraband into a jail or prison – petty theft and receiving stolen property.

Jose Luis Vasquez is a Los Angeles technician and was pinched at 125 East Palm Ave. It took place at 9:30 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest – disturbing the peace and disorderly conduct.

Burbank resident Allen Alahverdian was handcuffed at Orange Grove Ave. and the time is 11:10 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Monday, July 1, Richard Glenn Rose, who lives in Los Angeles and is employed at Six Flags was arrested at Buena Vista St. and Empire Ave. It occurred at 3:00 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Dit Lafleche Barbeau is a cashier and a resident of Los Angeles and was nabbed at Hollywood Way and Clark Ave. It took place at 8:15 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Los Angeles resident Calvin Magtoto is an online seller and was picked up at Riverside Drive and Bob Hope Drive. The time is 10:50 a.m. The charge is vandalism with $400 or more.

Giovanna Gutierrez lives in Pacoima and is a contractor and was pinched after being charged with violating a restraining order and possession of heroin/cocaine. The time is 3:00 p.m.

Indrani Datt Atithi is a North Hollywood social worker and was handcuffed at 1033 North Hollywood Way. The time is 7:20 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Robert Alfano lives in Northridge and was picked up at Oak St. and Frederic St. The charges are resisting arrest twice – 6-1-2702 PC and a warrant. The time is 7:15 p.m.

Seku Kwasi Sanders is a musician and is a Los Angeles resident and was taken into custody at 221 South Victory Blvd. The charge is petty theft. The time is 10:45 p.m.

Benjamin Barrett Klebs lives in Burbank and works with air conditioning and was apprehended after being charged with spousal abuse – making criminal threats and resisting arrest. The time is 11:41 p.m.