Burbank Police Log: July 15 – July 21

Having the right stuff and duty-bound, the Burbank police department on Sunday, July 21, picked up Alan Martarius, who lives in Sun Valley and is a machinist at 414 East Valencia Ave. The time is 00:52 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Fresno waitress Soterry Sam was nabbed at 1737 North Buena Vista St. and was nabbed at 1:45 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Jessica Evelyn Barrow lives in Los Angeles and was apprehended after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 5:15 a.m.

Marcus Webster is an Atlanta resident and was pinched at 4301 Kling St. The time is 5:50 a.m. The charge is making criminal threats.

Arbi Der Sarkisian is unemployed and lives in Burbank and was arrested after being charged with violating a restraining order and elder abuse. It took place at 12:50 p.m.

Ashlee Renee Coffey is a Tujunga house cleaner and was picked up at the jail lobby. The charges are identity theft and possession of a controlled substance. The time is 2:30 p.m.

Francisco Valenzuela lives in Los Angeles and was handcuffed at 1800 West Empire Ave. The time is 8:30 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

On Saturday, July 20, Zare Arivazian, who lives in Burbank and is employed in security was apprehended at 127 East Palm Ave.

The time is 00:05 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Mellana Charice Taylor lives in Hawthorne and works at food preparation and was nabbed after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 2:15 a.m.

Samuel Seth Parros is a Los Angeles server and was taken into custody at Burbank Blvd. and Niagara St. It took place at 3:45 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and vandalism.

Los Angeles resident Christopher Antonio La Verde is a welder and was cuffed at Alameda Ave. and Victory Blvd. and the time is 3:45 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – identity theft – possession of burglary tools – tampering with a motor vehicle and warrants.

Ruby Alcanter lives in El Monte and was brought into custody at 1028 Felipe St. The time is 4:05 a.m. The charges are petty theft – possession of methamphetamines for sale and possession of burglary tools.

Quang Minh Thai lives in La Habra and is employed in construction and was nabbed at 1028 South San Fernando Blvd. It took place at 4:00 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft – vehicle registration fraud – joyriding – possession of methamphetamines for sale and possession of burglary tools.

Megan Estrella Huerta lives in Willows, California, and is a cashier and was handcuffed at Alameda Ave. and Victory Blvd. The time is 3:40 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Frank Donatelli is unemployed and a Burbank resident and was nabbed at Orange Grove Ave. and Seventh St. It took place at 8:58 a.m. The charge is contempt of court and warrants.

Los Angeles resident Sophia Hampton is unemployed and was arrested at 1820 West Verdugo Ave. and the time is 11:37 a.m. The charges are petty theft – outside and warrants.

Deshone Sarao is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at Buena Vista St. and Magnolia Blvd. The time is 12:30 p.m. The charge is vandalism.

Darrow Renauld Mirsky lives in Arleta and is a contractor and was handcuffed at 2000 Empire Ave. The time is 12:05 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and petty theft.

Edgar Musheghyan is a Glendale resident and works in delivery and was taken into custody at 1:40 p.m. The charge is petty theft. The site is 1601 North Victory Place.

Grisha Alverdyan works at an office and is a Burbank resident and was pinched at 1110 North Glenoaks Blvd. The time is 1:40 p.m. The charges are contempt of court and trespassing.

Anthony Michael Ybarra is a Los Angeles resident and is a street cleaner and was nabbed at Sparks St. and Olive Ave. The time is 1:56 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – resisting arrest – petty theft – disorderly conduct and warrants.

Raymond Black IV is employed in security and resides in Burbank and was picked up at 1800 Empire Ave. The time is 6:30 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Kalvin Travaughn Davis Jr. lives in Los Angeles and was arrested at Buena Vista St. and Alameda Ave. It took place at 7:15 p.m. The charge is possession of a dagger.

Kelly Kivett is unemployed and is a Los Angeles resident and was taken into custody at 11:40 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest twice. The site is Magnolia Blvd. and Glenwood Place.

Lance Emerys Jaquette is a solar installer and is a Burbank resident and was nabbed at 728 Roselli St. The time is 10:50 p.m. The charge is being under the influence of a controlled substance.

On Friday, July 19, Juvenal Escarrega, who resides in Van Nuys was nabbed at Thornton Ave. and Buena Vista St. and the time is 2:55 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – driving while under the influence with .08 or above – vandalism – resisting arrest – disorderly conduct and warrants.

Jeremies Alberto Spencer is employed as a cook and is a resident of Los Angeles and was apprehended at Verdugo Ave. and Glenoaks Blvd.

The time is 3:40 a.m. The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drugs – possession of heroin/cocaine – hit and run and a warrant.

Erica Meza is a warehouse worker and a North Hollywood resident and was cuffed at 6240 Sylmar Ave. It took place at 10:00 a.m. The charge is bringing contraband into a jail or prison and a warrant.

Burbank resident Jordan Daniel Donovan is unemployed and was picked up at 326 Amherst Drive and the time is 11:25 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and trespassing.

Jean Claude Banyingela is a Los Angeles delivery driver and was arrested at 1800 Empire Ave. The time is 10:22 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Matthew Kristian Wilson resides in North Hollywood and works in lighting and was nabbed at 301 East Angeleno Ave. It occurred at 8:30 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

On Thursday, July 18, Esteban Rosales, a Burbank cook was arrested at Buena Vista St. and Burbank Blvd. The time is 4:45 a.m. The charges are driving with a suspended or revoked license twice and warrants.

Anthony Valento is retired and is a Burbank resident and was nabbed at 319 North Lomita St. The time is 7:30 a.m. The charges are contempt of court and burglary.

Alen Stepanyan is a broker and a Tujunga and was taken into custody at Buena Vista St. and Winona Ave. It took place at 2:30 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of tear gas – identity theft – 3056 of the state penal code and receiving stolen property.

Sunland resident Ronnie D. Palacios is employed as a roofer and was apprehended at the same location and at the same time.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of tear gas – identity theft – joyriding – receiving stolen property and a warrant.

Glendale resident Roy J. Davidson is unemployed and was handcuffed at 25 East Alameda Ave. It occurred at 5:00 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – resisting arrest twice – tampering with a motor vehicle and warrants.

Liseth Villa Fanepertha is a nail technician and was picked up at 1601 North Victory Place. The time is 8:35 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

On Wednesday, July 17, Luis Barajas, a Los Angeles resident was cuffed at 435 East Magnolia Blvd. It took place at 00:04 a.m. The charge is being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Sylmar resident Martha Tombo is a nurse and was taken into custody at Alameda Ave. and Main St. The time is 11:25 a.m. The charges are petty theft – identity theft and warrants.

Jerome Sams lives in Los Angeles and is an ambassador and was nabbed at the Burbank police department counter. The time is 1:30 p.m. The charge is reckless driving and a warrant.

Awad Kmal Ibrahim is a Glendale reseller and was picked up after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 2:45 p.m.

Pricialla Valiente lives in Bakersfield and was taken into custody at 1800 Empire Ave. The time is 5:45 p.m. The charges are forgery and petty theft.

Dylan Michael Zamora was pinched at 5:00 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest – possession of a controlled substance – making criminal threats – elder abuse – damaging a communication device – vandalism and a warrant.

Mirian Claudina Lopez Valiente lives in North Hills and is a lash technician and was apprehended at 1800 Empire Ave. The time is 5:45 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Charissa Chotard is a Chatsworth construction worker and was handcuffed at 1800 Empire Ave. The time is 9:45 p.m. The charges are assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and petty theft.

Edwin Javier Lopez lives in Los Angeles and was arrested at 1301 Victory Place. It took place at 9:47 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Jessica Dianne Scouller is a housekeeper and a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at the same site and the same time.

The charges are joyriding – possession of a controlled substance – possession of burglary tools – petty theft twice and a warrant.

North Hollywood resident Vanessa Castillo Gonzalez was taken into custody and the time is 8:40 p.m. The charge is petty theft and the location is 1301 Victory Place.

Adrian Lamalle Jenkins resides in North Hollywood and was picked up at 1301 North Hollywood Place and the time is 10:40 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

On Tuesday, July 16, Andrew Sebastian Amann, who is a Van Nuys resident and a film contractor was handcuffed at 1:11 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – driving while under the influence with .08 or above and a warrant.

Kimberly Darwin lives in Burbank and was apprehended at 2000 West Oak St. It took place at 2:00 a.m. The charge is trespassing.

Van Nuys resident Richard Sansone is unemployed and was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Andover Drive and the time is 8:40 a.m. The charges are resisting arrest – 3000.08 (C) PC and a warrant.

Karima Darcell Calloway is employed for CalTrans and resides in Los Angeles and was picked up at 1800 Empire Ave. The time is 10:26 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and petty theft.

On Monday, July 15, Amber Johnson, a Los Angeles resident who is unemployed was taken into custody at 9:05 a.m. The charge is child abduction and a warrant.

Maria De Bonilla is a Mission Hills resident and was handcuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Cypress Ave. The time is 3:15 p.m. The charge is joyriding.

Raymond Black is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at Target. It occurred at 4:50 p.m. The charges are petty theft – disorderly conduct and a warrant.

Oneya Floyd Johnson is a Burbank influencer and was pinched after being arrested at 9:00 p.m. The charge is violating a restraining order.

Charles Winston Bailey lives in Ventura and is self-employed and was handcuffed at 310 East Alameda Ave. The time is 9:57 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – robbery and resisting an executive order.